The Greeneville Greene Devils football team has played at Anderson County so many times in recent years that the team buses probably know the way.
On Friday night, the Greene Devils will make their third straight playoff trek to Clinton for a Class 4A second round matchup.
Counting a third-round game in Greeneville in 2017, the two teams have met in the playoffs the past three years with the Greene Devils winning all three.
The Greene Devils also defeated Anderson County in home-and-home season openers in 2015 and 2016, giving them five wins over the Mavericks in the past five years.
And going back to a victory in Greeneville in 2006, the Greene Devils have a six-game winning streak against the Mavericks.
Before that, Anderson County won the first five meetings between the teams.
“It’s a good high school rivalry that’s developed between two really good football programs that have really good community support. Football means something to both places,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen, whose Greene Devils defeated Anderson County 24-7 in the second round of the playoffs last year. “Every year we’ve played them, it’s been an exciting game. We’re expecting another battle, a four-quarter game.”
Greeneville (8-3) got a COVID-19 win over Howard in the first round of the playoffs last week, while Anderson County (9-2) roughed up Grainger 49-8 at home.
“Obviously, I would have rather played last week to continue the rhythm we’ve been in. We’re playing our best football here later in the season,” said Spradlen, whose Greene Devils have won six of their last seven games. “At the same time, we’ve had to make the most of the week off. I think we did benefit from it. We had four really good practices last week, turned it up a little more, got some extra stuff in. And we got some guys healed up.”
Anderson County is on a seven game winning streak and has scored at least 42 points in each of those games.
In the win over Grainger, two sophomores did most of the damage for the Mavericks. Running back Gavin Noe, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, rumbled for 153 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Quarterback Walker Martinez completed 11 of 14 passes for 161 yards and three TDS.
On the season, Noe has rushed for 1,165 yards and 12 TDs on 148 carries, while Martinez has completed 81 of 110 passes for 1,434 yards and 21 TDs with one interception.
“They’re a really good football team. It’s going to be a big challenge for us,” said Spradlen, who attended the Grainger-Anderson County game with assistant coach David Crawford. “(Noe) is probably not that heavy. I’d say he’s 205. But he’s a big, strong runner. He’s not the most agile guy, just a downhill, hard-running type of player. Real physical, and he has a good offensive line.
“Their quarterback is more of a thrower than he is a dual-threat guy, which might benefit us.”
The Greene Devils have an intriguing sophomore as well. Anthony Petersen, a recent transfer to Greeneville from Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida, is a beast listed at 6-1, 230 pounds by MaxPreps.
In Greeneville’s 68-14 win over Sullivan East in its regular season finale, Petersen saw his first action for the Greene Devils. He ran for 73 yards and a TD on four carries and had two tackles and two assists from his middle linebacker spot.
“He’s a sophomore who looks about like he’s a junior in college,” Spradlen said. “He’ll play some linebacker and some running back for us. He might not start (at Anderson County), but he’s a really good player and he’ll contribute where needed.”
Greeneville sophomore quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 47 of 57 passes for 626 yards and nine TDs with one interception, and he’s rushed for 200 yards and two TDs on 35 carries.
Junior running back Mason Gudger has rushed for 734 yards and 10 TDs on 97 carries, while catching eight passes for 183 yards and two TDs.