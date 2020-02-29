Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS EXPECTED TONIGHT... * WHAT...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. SOME LOCATIONS WILL SEE ACCUMULATIONS OF A DUSTING UP TO HALF AN INCH, BUT THE HIGHER TERRAIN AREAS ABOVE 2000 FEET COULD SEE UP TO 2 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU, THE NORTHERN AND CENTRAL TENNESSEE VALLEY, AND NORTHEAST TN. * WHEN...SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AROUND 5 AM EST AND THEN TAPER OFF TO ISOLATED FLURRIES BY SUNRISE SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...SOME SLICK ROADS OR ELEVATED SURFACES COULD OCCUR TONIGHT AS TEMPERATURES DROP BELOW FREEZING.