A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Honeysuckle Studios apartments for unwed mothers on Tusculum Boulevard on Thursday.
Well over 100 people filled the communal living space for the maternity apartments for the ribbon-cutting, held indoors because of intermittent rain falling at the time.
“This is a very humbling experience,” said Pam Crank, executive director of Hope Center Ministries, which oversees the new living spaces.
The Hope Center, a pregnancy center, is located right next door to the Honeysuckle Studios apartments.
Thursday also marked the first day new unwed mothers could apply to stay at one of the studio apartments.
In brief remarks before the ribbon-cutting, Crank stated that the Honeysuckle Studios apartment complex will be “a place where life happens” for the new young mothers, a “haven” for “a lot of living, loving, and learning.”
Bob Gay, advisory board chair of Hope Center Ministries, thanked former longtime and popular administrator Sharon Hodgens for the vision to build homes for unwed mothers.
Construction continues on the apartments, whose renovation began in 2017.
Gay also singled out Crank for thanks, as well as Jeff Idell, first chair of the Hope Center Ministries advisory board; and Jim McComas, CEO and executive director of Freewill Baptist Ministries, the umbrella organization for Hope Center Ministries.
Gay read from what he called his favorite Psalm from the Old Testament, Psalm 139:13-16:
“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”
In brief remarks, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, a first-term Republican representative for the First District, which includes Greene County, said she campaigned on a pro-life platform.
“You cannot back down, and you keep fighting” for pro-life policies, Harshbarger stated.
She said there is a “huge possibility” that the U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1973 that legalized abortions will be overthrown by the present justices on the court, where conservatives outnumber liberals.
Harshbarger said, “I want to be the voice for the voiceless,” including unborn babies.
McComas admitted in his remarks that “we have a little bit to go” before construction is completed on the Honeysuckle Studios apartments. “We are in the home stretch,” he said, adding, “It’s been a long and winding road to today.
“We scheduled a celebration for today to announce that also today we begin accepting applications” from unwed mothers who need a long-term place to stay, said McComas.
“We are finishing with fiscal integrity,” with enough funds raised to cover the first year of operating expenses for Honeysuckle Studios, McComas stated.
McComas presented Hodgens, the former administrator, with a plaque that announced one of the new apartments would be named “Sharon’s Room” in her honor for having the vision to construct the new living spaces.
Hodgens, who later said the award was unexpected, cried with tears of joy.
On the white plaque is written what Hodgens said was one of her favorite Bible passages, Jeremiah 28:11, “For I know the plans I have for you, Plans to prosper you and not harm you, Plans to give you hope and a future.”
McComas also thanked donors, volunteers and former CEO Frank Woods and James Kilgore.
He also said “a great debt (of gratitude) is owed to” John and Kim Tweed, and Scott and Nikki Niswonger who purchased and donated the building renovated into the apartments.
McComas also presented a large framed certificate to Richard McKinney, who was honored for “his servanthood as a man after God’s own heart,” a reference to Israel King David, as referred to in that manner by God in the Old Testament.
McComas noted McKinney’s humility in accepting the certificate. “I know we don’t do things for the praise of man,” said McComas, apparently echoing McKinney’s thoughts.
McComas then prayed a prayer of dedication for the building.
Jeff Taylor, CEO of the Greene County Partnership, also briefly spoke.
After the ribbon-cutting, McComas told a Greeneville Sun reporter, “We’re overwhelmed with the support of the community, and their patience” in seeing the renovation and construction take place.
“We have the operating money,” he said. “We’re thrilled to get started and see changes in the lives of the young ladies.”
Later, while guests to the ribbon-cutting walked upstairs to the second floor to see a furnished apartment, which included a dining table, bed, and crib, McComas said of the ongoing renovation, “It’s a work in progress.”