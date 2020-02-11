Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... COCKE COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... GREENE COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... SEVIER COUNTY IN EAST TENNESSEE... * UNTIL 230 PM EST. * AT 1128 AM EST, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED SEVERAL FLOODED ROADWAYS, ESPECIALLY ACROSS SEVIER AND GREENE COUNTIES. LIGHT RAIN WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THESE AREA THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENEVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, NEWPORT, GATLINBURG, DANDRIDGE, PIGEON FORGE, TUSCULUM, WHITE PINE, BANEBERRY AND PARROTTSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&