WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, M.D., released a statement in support of Sept. 18 action by House Committee on Education and Labor to pass H.R. 4334, the Dignity in Aging Act, legislation that reauthorizes the Older Americans Act.
Roe, of Johnson City, represents the 1st Congressional District, which includes the bulk of Northeast Tennessee.
“Today, the House Education & Labor Committee took an important first step toward reauthorizing the Older Americans Act, legislation that helps ensure older Americans get critical care and services, and I am proud we did so in a bipartisan manner. The OAA authorizes critical funding for agencies that provide nutrition services, family caregiver support and other services to protect the elderly from abuse, exploitation and neglect,” Roe said in a statement released by his office.
“Additionally, I am pleased a bipartisan amendment I co-led with Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) to ensure these programs could help address opioid abuse among our elderly population was adopted during the markup today. Drug abuse among our elderly population is often overlooked, but there’s no segment of society that is immune from this crisis. Providing funding for programs to target opioid abuse, especially by older Americans, is money well spent. I want to thank Chairman Bobby Scott and Ranking Member Virginia Foxx for their leadership in getting this critical bill passed in committee, and I hope the full House of Representatives acts on it soon.”
The OAA was last reauthorized in 2016 and is set to expire on Sept. 30. The amendment offered Sept. 18 by Roe and Underwood authorize state and area agencies on aging to use federal funding to help prevent and treat drug abuse and addition among the nation’s seniors, the statement from Roe’s office said.