Congressman Phil Roe, a doctor and former Johnson City mayor, won’t seek re-election later this year.
“Serving East Tennesseans these past 11 years has been the honor of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the trust my friends and neighbors put in me to represent them,” Roe said in a statement emailed to news media on Friday.
Roe represents Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Greene County.
Elected in 2008 after narrowly defeating then-Congressman David Davis in a tense Republican primary, Roe won five re-election bids by wide margins. Though Roe failed to carry Greene County in the partisan match against Davis, the congressman retains many local supporters and has carried the county in every race since the 2008 primary.
“Congressman Phil Roe has served the people of the First Congressional district, for the past eleven years, with distinction, honor and humility. He has put people before politics. In an often-divided House of Representatives, he has approached each challenge with East Tennessee conservative common sense, values and morals,” said Brett Purgason, chairman of the local Republican Party. “He has been a champion for veterans’ health and well-being. Legislation he sponsored or co-sponsored, to improve veterans’ benefits and healthcare, were not intended for political gain, but to improve the lives of those who have served this great country. His support for the un-born has never wavered because of his value for human life. East Tennessee has and will continue to benefit from his leadership and service.”
Purgason added: “On a personal level, I am honored to call him a friend and I wish him only the best in the future.”
A loyal Republican with a consistently conservative voting record, the 74-year-old Roe chaired the House Veterans Affairs Committee. He is the ranking member on Veterans Affairs and is co-chair of both the Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus and the House GOP Doctors Caucus.
Once skeptical of President Donald Trump’s candidacy, Roe has increasingly become a stalwart defender of the White House. In news interviews, he attacked the Robert Mueller investigation as “an abuse of power” and touted what he called Trump’s ability to nix “burdensome rules and regulations.”
Last month, he tweeted to his more than 21,000 followers that impeaching Trump “with no evidence is dangerous & will create a new normal that impeachment is acceptable because two branches of government disagree.”
Roe is one of more than a dozen Republicans who have announced retirement from the Democratic-controlled Congress.
But political division in Washington “did not have any impact” on Roe’s decision to retire, according to Roe’s press secretary, Whitley Alexander.
“His decision to retire was made solely based on what is best for him and his family,” Alexander said.
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, a fellow Republican, issued a statement praising Roe for his service.
“Phil Roe is a dedicated public servant who has dutifully represented East Tennesseans over the past 11 years. From his time in the military to practicing medicine to serving as mayor and in Congress, Dr. Roe has served our country in numerous ways,” Blackburn said. “It has been a pleasure to serve alongside him as part of this delegation. I wish him a very happy retirement making memories with his wife, children and grandchildren.”
Roe will continue to represent northeast Tennessee until the new Congress convenes in early 2021.
“The challenges we are facing now are as complex as ever, and I still have a lot of fire in my belly. I look forward to finishing my term strongly for the East Tennesseans that I love representing and working with President Trump in favor of the free-market, conservative policies so many of us hold dear,” Roe said in the Friday statement. “I am equally confident East Tennessee is full of capable public servants who will step up to fill my void, and I am ready to give them the opportunity to do so.”