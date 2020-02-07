One minute. Just 60 seconds.
For every minute delay in placing an AED (Automatic External Defibrillator), a person who has collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest loses a 7 to 9 percent chance of survival.
However, the average response time for first responders once 911 has been called is between 8-12 minutes. So, having ready access to an AED could literally be a matter of life and death.
“95 percent of sudden cardiac arrest victims die before they get to the hospital if an AED is not used,” said local Attorney Brack Terry.
That’s why a Hawkins County group is actively working to place AED’s (Automatic External Defibrillator) throughout the county. They call themselves the Improving Life Safety Committee, and they formed around September of 2019.
They are hoping to partner with numerous local businesses to accomplish their goal of installing AED’s in every law enforcement, fire department, rescue squad and utility company vehicle and in every building with public assemblies. According to Committee Chairman Bill Killen, the committee estimates this will require around 100 AED’s.
“Everywhere we go, we’re asking certain organizations to support the program by putting an AED in their business and contributing to this fund,” Killen said.
What is an AED?
“An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest,” reads an article from the American Red Cross. “It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.”
“There is no question that AED’s save lives,” Terry said at a committee meeting.
They do require the occasional easy maintenance, such as replacing the batteries and ‘leads’ every few years.
“They are also practically fool proof,” Terry said. “Essentially, they sit there and are ready to go whenever you need to use them. You can’t do anything wrong. It’s not going to shock somebody and kill them. It’s going to administer a shock only if the heart is in a rhythm that the device detects that the person will benefit from a shock. It’s almost a no-brainer.”
They also come with everything that you will need in order to properly use the AED. Some even include a razor to shave off any chest hair from the victim before placing the ‘leads’ on the chest.
How does it work?
Terry explained that all AED’s have detailed instructions—some of them even read the instructions aloud. They can even analyze whether or not the victim initially needs to be shocked—or whether or not the victim needs to be shocked more than once.
“It tells you what to do, step by step,” Terry said. “Some models make you push a button to administer a shock, and some administer the shock automatically.”
He went on to add that, when looking at statistics of AED usage in Tennessee, many times when an AED is applied, it was not applied by a person with medical training.
“In fact, the survival rate when an AED is put on by someone without medical training is a little bit higher than people with medical training,” he said. “The reason for that is because, if there’s an AED in the building and no one there has medical training, you can still get the AED on quickly. If you have to call and an AED gets there later, your survival rate drops because of the response time.”
The American Red Cross also offers a detailed, step-by-step instruction manual on using an AED at https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/aed/using-an-aed/aed-steps.
Why do we need them in Hawkins County?
The committee is currently trying to determine exactly how many AED’s already exist within the county and where they are located.
Though they haven’t gotten a complete list together, member Mark Derrick noted that “there are several, but there is a need for many more.”
Many chain stores such as Food City, Kroger and Walgreens have already started installing AED’s in almost all of their stores.
Legislation was also passed in 2018 requiring all high schools in Tennessee to have AED’s and “strongly encouraging” all public middle, elementary and private schools to have them.
Killen explained that the idea for the committee was formed because there are communities within Hawkins County where response time for an ambulance may exceed the desired response time. At times, available ambulances county-wide is down to one or two. In the event of an individual having a heart attack, trouble breathing or cardiac arrest in those remote areas of the county, or when an ambulance has an extended response time the outcome is undesirable.
“The more AED’s you have out in the community, the better a person’s chance of survival,” Terry said.
What do they cost?
According to Terry, the average cost of an AED is between $600 and $1,400 with an average cost of $1,000.
What about the legal aspect?
But, what happens if you use an AED on a cardiac arrest victim and the victim does not survive? Can you be held liable? Would a lawsuit unfold?
According to Terry, the answer is usually ‘no.’
“I don’t think you’ll have any issues with using the AED,” he said. “If someone is employed by the county, they would enjoy governmental immunity under the Governmental Tort Liability Act. Our supreme court thus far has said, ‘there’s no duty to have an AED at your business or to put one on if someone has a heart attack. The law of AED’s in Tennessee is in its infancy at this point. It’s a relatively new device that people are just now starting to consider. I don’t think there’s anything out there that insurance coverage of the entity wouldn’t cover.”
The only cases of liability so far involve medical malpractice.
“I know the only case where they found liability so far involved a paramedic who failed to take an AED in and apply it in the face of what appeared to be a cardiac arrest,” Terry said. “I think they did CPR for around 10 minutes and there’s an AED sitting in the truck. In that case, the paramedic did admit that he was negligent and admitted liability for not using it. Though there has been a law change since this case, so I don’t think this is necessarily ‘good law’ now.”
In a Tennessee Supreme Court case called “Wallace v. Brainerd Baptist Church,” a man collapsed after exercising in a church workout facility. Though there was an AED present, no one used the AED and no one present had been trained by the AED company to use it.
Again, no legal liability was found for failure to put on an AED or failure to train someone on how to use it
“A no-brainer”
“I would not allow any legal hurdles to block your efforts to put AED’s in police cars or with any other emergency responders,” Terry said.
Killen also asked about the liability for commercial businesses who are asked by the committee to install an AED in their facility.
“If you are a factory and you’re deciding whether or not to put an AED in here from a liability standpoint, I think that’s the biggest no-brainer issue in the world,” Terry said. “Number one, if you’re running a business, you should care about your employees. If you place an AED in your business, you stand a really good chance of saving somebody’s life at some point or another. The second thing is, if you’re a business and you don’t have an AED when someone has a cardiac arrest and dies, the most likely scenario is that your workers comp carrier is going to have to pay workers comp benefits for that employee who died while working.”
For more information on the committee or its goals, contact pennyderrick3216@gmail.com or Kirkbo65@charter.net.