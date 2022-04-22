The Capitol Theatre will host an evening of 80s music on Friday, April 29 with the Morristown-based band Run for Cover.
Show time is 8 p.m.
The band invites concert goers to “relive their inner rock child" and enjoy a night of hits made famous by The Police, Billy Joel, Elton John, Journey, Boston, Peter Gabriel and many more, a news release says.
The band first formed in 2015 for Encore Theatrical Company’s production of “Rock of Ages." The musicians quickly formed a bond and kept performing together as a cover band of 70s, 80s and 90s hits. Most recently, several members of Run for Cover participated in theater productions of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “American Idiot.”
The band members include Chris Morelock (vocals), Jim Pope (drums and vocals), Joe Wilaniskis (drums and keys), Rodney Tomlinson (bass) and Wayne Stambaugh (guitar.)
Although the band performs hits from the 70s through the 90s, Friday night's show will solely focus on the 1980s, the release says.
The doors at the Capitol will open at 7:15 p.m., along with the concessions stand and cash bar.
Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at http://www.capitolgreeneville.org . Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show for $25.
The Capitol Theatre is located at 104 South Main St., in Greeneville.
For more information, call 423-638-1300.