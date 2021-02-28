The Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, TEMA, the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offer the following safety tips for different types of severe weather outbreaks:
Before Severe Weather Strikes
1. Develop a family disaster plans for home, work, school and when outdoors. The American Red Cross offers planning tips and information on a putting together a disaster supplies kit at: http://www.redcross.org.
2. Identify a safe place to take shelter. Information on how to build a “safe room” at home or at school is available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency at: http://www.fema.gov/hazard/tornado/to_saferoom.shtm.
3. Keep a highway map nearby to follow storm movement from weather bulletins.
4. National Weather Service watches and warnings are available on the internet. The Morristown NWS office is at http://www.weather.gov/mrx/. The NWS homepage is at http://www.nws.noaa.gov.
5. Listen to commercial radio or television/cable TV for weather information.
6. Check the weather forecast before leaving for extended periods outdoors. Watch for signs of approaching storms.
7. If severe weather threatens, check on people who are elderly, very young, or physically or mentally disabled. Don’t forget about pets and farm animals.
Tornado Safety Tips
1. Seek shelter in a sturdy building, or a pre-designated shelter. Go to the lowest level of the building, preferably in a basement, and get under a heavy desk or workbench or sit next to the wall and cover your head with your arms/hands. The best bet is to have a safe room in the basement, according to FEMA.
2. If an underground shelter is not available, move to an interior room or hallway. Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside of the building, and stay away from windows. Other possibilities include getting into a bathtub or under a bed or sofa.
3. Get out of vehicles, which can be tossed around, and do not try to outrun a tornado.
4. If caught outside, lie flat on the ground and cover your head with your hands. In tornado situations, debris likes to settle in roadside ditches or other low spots. If heavy rains are falling in the area, ditches and low spots may quickly flooded, so laying down in a ditch may not be the best choice.
5. Be aware of flying debris. Most deaths and injuries are caused by flying debris.
6. Manufactured homes (mobile trailers) offer little protection, even if tied down. Leave these for a sturdy shelter before the storm approaches.
7. Do not seek shelter under a highway overpass. Wind blows stronger under the overpass due to the wind-tunnel effect. Additionally, flying debris like glass, wood and metal can pummel an individual, and tornado winds can pull a person out from under an overpass.
8. Don’t waste time opening windows and doors to equalize air pressure differences. Buildings have enough air leakage to equalize air pressure differences. Buildings are more likely to explode after the wind gets inside.
9. A tornado can occur before there is a visible funnel cloud. A tornado is nothing more than a violently rotating column of air extending from the ground to the cloud base.
10. No place is totally safe from tornadoes, except for a safe room. If weather conditions come together properly, a tornado will go over or through mountains, lakes, rivers, swamps, marshes, bogs and through downtown areas.
For more information, go to http://www.spc.noaa.gov/faq/tornado/index.html.
Lightning Safety Tips
1. Postpone outdoor activities if thunderstorms are imminent. Lightning can travel 5 to 10 miles away from a thunderstorm and strike the ground with blue sky overhead. The storm doesn’t have to be overhead in order for someone to be struck.
2. Move to a sturdy shelter or vehicle. Do not take shelter in a small shed, under isolated trees, or in a convertible-top vehicle. Stay away from tall objects such as trees or towers or poles.
3. If in a vehicle when lightning strikes, don’t touch a metal surface. You are safer in a vehicle than being outdoors.
4. Utility lines or pipes can carry the electrical current underground or through a building. Avoid electrical appliances, and use telephones or computers only in an emergency.
5. If you feel your hair standing on end — get down into a baseball catcher’s position and plug your ears with your finger tips so if lightning does hit it will not blow out your ear drums. Do not lie flat.
6. Observe the 30/30 rule — if the time between lightning and thunder is 30 seconds or less, go to a safe shelter. Stay there until 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder.
For more information, go to http://www.lightningsafety.noaa.gov.
Flood Safety Tips
1. Nearly half of all fatalities in a flash flood involve a person driving a vehicle. Do not drive into a flooded area. It takes only 2 feet of water to float away most cars.
2. It takes only 6 inches of fast-moving water to sweep a person off their feet. Don’t walk through a flooded area.
3. If you are camping in a river valley, move to higher ground if thunderstorms with heavy rains are in the area. Do not attempt to drive away.
4. Don’t operate electrical tools in flooded areas.
5. Most flash flood deaths occur in the middle of the night when it is more difficult to see rising water levels. Judge the depth of water covering road surfaces.
For more information, go to: http://www.srh.noaa.gov/srh/tadd/.
Straight-Line Winds
1. Don’t underestimate the power of strong thunderstorm winds known as straight-line winds — they can reach speeds of 100 to 150 mph. Hurricane-force winds start at 74 mph.
2. If a severe thunderstorm warning contains hurricane-force wind speeds seek shelter immediately, the same as if in a tornado situation.
3. Stay away from windows and go to the basement or interior room or hallway. Do not use electrical appliances.
4. Be aware that tall trees near a building can be uprooted by straight-line winds. The tree can come crashing through the roof of a home.
5. Powerful straight-line winds can overturn a vehicle or even make a person airborne when they exceed 100 mph.