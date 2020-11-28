Sanitized Santa Nov 28, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Angela M. ‘Angie’ Hensley (Died: Nov. 22, 2020) TBI: Girl, Grandmother Found In Woods Don Foshie (Died: Nov. 20, 2020) Alleged Meth Dealers Arrested In 'Operation Midnight Roundup" Ronnie Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.