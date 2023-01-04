Santos Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main Emergency Declared As Water Infrastructure Issues Inundate Greene County Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co. Four Local 'Rising Stars' Featured In 40 Under 40