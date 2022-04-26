Following the 2011 tornado outbreak, the National Weather Service created a website about the event titled, “April 27, 2011: An Unforgettable Day.”
The website said that the 2011 “Super Outbreak” was “one of the deadliest and costliest tornado outbreaks in recorded history that impacted the southeastern United States most severely, with portions of the midwest and the east also impacted."
The outbreak took place between April 25 and 28, 2011, and produced 362 confirmed tornadoes, “with 216 tornadoes occurring on April 27th alone.”
More than 320 people lost their lives, and more than 3,100 people suffered injuries.
“Dozens of the tornadoes produced severe to catastrophic property damage with all damage from the outbreak totaling to near $11 billion. April 27th, in particular, is an unforgettable day as likely the deadliest single-day for tornadoes since the first day of the April 5-6, 1936 Outbreak,” according to the NWS.
The website can be viewed at https://noaa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=61e843c3094e4b00bf8b5568034dde63.
Below is a summary of the tornados that struck Greene County on the night of April 27 into the early morning of April 28, 2011.
Tornadoes are measured using the Enhanced Fujita scale, which ranges in severity from EF-0 (gale) to EF-5 (incredible). The Scale EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes that hit Greene County are categorized as “severe” or “devastating.”
CAMP CREEK TORNADO
Five people lost their lives the night of April 27, 2011, along the track of the EF-3 Camp Creek tornado. Another man who suffered injuries died shortly afterward.
The top wind speed of the Camp Creek tornado was estimated by the NWS at 150 mph. It was 16 miles in length and 1,500 yards wide.
The Camp Creek tornado touched down at 10:56 p.m. on April 27. Numerous injuries were reported.
HORSE CREEK TORNADO
The tornado that hit the Horse Creek community was ultimately categorized by the NWS as an EF-4, with top wind speeds of 160 mph.
It had a 14-mile track and was 1,000 yards wide, and accounted for another fatality.
“This was a storm of long duration,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
The Horse Creek EF-4 tornado touched down at 12:42 a.m. on April 28, according to the NWS.
It caused numerous injuries. The tornado moved into the South Central community of Washington County before dissipating, killing at least one person there on the border with Greene County.
DUCKTOWN TORNADO
The Ducktown tornado, in northeastern Greene County, was the first to touch down in the county, doing so at 9:26 p.m. on April 27, near Old Snapps Ferry Road.
It clipped Greene County in the Liberty Hill area, also referred to as Ducktown.
Maximum winds were estimated by the NWS at 120 mph. The twister had a length of 10 miles and a width of 150 yards, and moved into Washington County before dissipating.
HOUSTON VALLEY TORNADO
An EF-0 tornado in the Houston Valley area had maximum wind speeds of 75 mph. The tornado’s track was 2 miles long and 300 yards wide.
It touched down in the 1000 block of Houston Valley Road and crossed the Asheville Highway (State Route 70), before losing strength as it moved eastward.
The short-lived Houston Valley EF-0 tornado dissipated but was part of the storm cell that re-emerged minutes later as the deadly EF-3 tornado that moved through Camp Creek.
BULLS GAP TORNADO
The final tornado to be identified by the NWS was an EF-0 tornado which passed just north of Exit 23 of Interstate 81 in the Bulls Gap area, near the Volunteer Speedway.
The tornado covered a half-mile path of about 70 yards wide and reached a maximum wind speed of 70 mph.