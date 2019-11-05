The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center honored local athletes who participated in the 2019 Senior Olympics competition with a special dinner Oct. 22 at the senior center. Those in attendance were welcomed by Roby Center Director Glenda Blazer. Guest speaker at the event was Teresa Sutphin, coordinator of the district Senior Games and projects specialist with the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability. Each on in attendance shared stories about the events they entered and the medals they won. Those in attendance were, seated: Richard White, Teresa Sutphin, Carol Fellers, Janie Melton; and standing: George Dias, Jean Hinkle, Peggy Miles and Marty Miles. Ted Gaby was in attendance, but was not available for the picture.