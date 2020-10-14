A rezoning for a septic business on East Andrew Johnson Highway was approved Tuesday by the Greene County Regional Planning Commission.
The requested rezoning is for property at 9640 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. at the intersection with Grant Road, owned by George Bradley and Marie McPeck. The request to rezone the tract from A-1 general agricultural use to B-1 neighborhood business district will now be considered by the Greene County Commission for approval with the planning commission’s recommendation.
The septic business is already established on the property and would be allowed within the A-1 district if it only involved the parking of the trucks used to pump tanks on the property, explained County Building Official Tim Tweed.
However, a molding operation to construct septic tanks is also in operation on the property, Tweed said, which requires a business zone.
Bradley and McPeck also have a residence on the property, and the B-1 district does allow residential and small business uses, whereas residential uses would not be allowed in other business zones, he said.
The owners did not realize that the rezoning was necessary for the business use, Tweed said, and have undertaken the process once they learned it was needed.
One complaint about the business use has been received by the county, he said, but it was not an owner or resident of a neighboring property. None of the neighbors have voiced opposition to the use to a county official.
In other business, the planning commission approved the creation of a 1-acre tract of property from a larger parcel of the Elmer Winchester property along Raders Sidetrack Road.