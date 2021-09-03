Sewer Line Repair Set For Tuesday Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The portion of Church Street from College Street to Bernard Avenue will be closed 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday. The Greeneville Water Commission will be repairing a sewer line in the area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sewer Line Repair Greeneville Water Commission Portion Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville 'Wedding Of The Summer' Held Sunday Retiring Judge's Community Impact Noted By Friends JUDD: Stephen Gosnell: 'Whatever You Do, Get Your Shot' John Robert 'Bob' Biddle (Died: Aug. 28, 2021) Bo's Extravaganza Attracts 'Dukes,' Music And Racing Fans Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.