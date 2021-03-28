The South Greene girls and Greeneville boys both had good days on Saturday, finishing in first place at the rain-shortened Topper Challenger in Johnson City.
The Lady Rebels finished with 66 team points in the events that were completed before the weather set in.
Haley Kells led the way with a first place finish in the long jump at 14’6.5” and a second place finish in the triple jump at 33’4”.
Abbey King won the high jump with a leap of 5’2”. Ava Clark was second in the long jump at 14’.75” and third in the high jump at 4’6”.
Aydan Dyer came in third in the pole vault, Makenzie Niston was fifth in the discuss and seventh in the high jump, and Macey Snapp placed eighth in the high jump. The 4x800 team of Snapp, Riley Ottinger, Autumn Lee and Lily Gilbert placed fourth.
The Greene Devil boys scored 61 team points in the completed events.
Jaden Stevenson won the long jump with a leap of 19’11”. Teammate Jaquan Price was second in the event at 19’3”.
Greeneville took second, third and fourth in the triple jump. Keelan Lester went 37’, Charles Dabney 35’7” and Bryson Myers 33’2”.
Dabney took seventh in the high jump and Amari Maddox was eighth.
J.J. Durbin placed second in the discus for Greeneville with a toss of 121’6” and Mikeal Pillar was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 37’11”.
For the South Greene boys Logan Wagner won the shot put with a heave of 45’8”. Chandler Fillers won the high jump with a leap of 5’10”.
South Greene’s Hunter Burkey was fifth in the high jump and seventh in the triple jump. Blake May placed sixth in the triple jump. The Rebels’ 4X800 team came in fourth place.
As a team the Rebels finished fourth out of nine teams with 34 points.
For the Greeneville girls Kaylee Wallen won the discus with a throw of 86’11”. Abby Lane was second in the shot put with a throw of 26’4” and Wallen was fourth with a throw of 25’7”.
The Lady Devils 4X800 relay team placed third. The Lady Devils had 30 team points and placed fifth.