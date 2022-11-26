Locals participated in the annual “Shop Small” event Saturday as they stayed close to home in Greene County to look for deals and support small businesses.
This year Small Business Saturday included 30 businesses who opened their doors to holiday shoppers.
Originally the coordinated shopping event was started by American Express in 2010. Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
According to the American Express website, small businesses can exist in a variety of forms, from corner stores to food trucks to online boutiques. They can have a handful of employees or be up to 150 employees strong.
Participating businesses gave flyers to shoppers which could be stamped and entered into drawings for prizes. The more businesses they visited during the “scavenger hunt,” the greater chance of winning a prize.
A couple shoppers who participated in the "scavenger hunt" were Judy Keasling and Cindy Higgins. The two were shopping at The Burlap Bunny Antiques and Custom Design Center, 808 Tusculum Blvd.
Keasling said they had been to the other participating businesses in the area such as the Greene County Partnership, the Ginko Gallery, Sky West Trading, and The Whiskey & Sage House.
Higgins said she was taking Keasling, who is located in Dandridge Tennessee, "to all the shops around town."
Terry and Judy Renner were also shopping at The Burlap Bunny, midday Saturday. Judy Renner said that they support local business, "just about every year." Renner said she thinks it's a good thing for the community because it gets people out to see the various local stores.