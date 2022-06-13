Trout Unlimited Meeting
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad building at 602 Church Street. TWRA biologist Bart Carter will speak. For more information, call 552-4311.
Link Hills Golf Camps
Link Hills Country Club will hold junior golf camps for ages 7-16 9 a.m. until noon June 13-17 and July 11-15. Ages under 7 must have a parent/adult present. The camp consists of 15 hours designed for beginners and experienced juniors. Swing motions and movements will be taught using techniques relative to age and skill level. Etiquette, course care, course management and rules will be covered, and there will be games. Cost is $100 for Link Hills members and $125 for non-members. Fee includes drinks, snacks and gifts. To register, contact Bob Ward at 423-620-2382.
Link Hills Invitational
The Link Hills Men’s Invitational golf tournament will be held June 18-19 and is open to all who meet the USGA definition of an amateur. The tournament will be 36-hole stroke play with the following divisions: Championship, Senior Championship (50 years of age by June 19), 1st, 2nd, 3rd. You may declare for the Championship division. All other players will be flighted after first-round scores. Entry fee is $100 for Link Hills members and $125 for non-members. Cart and practice balls for both tournament rounds and one practice round is included (cart not included for practice round). Entry deadline is June 16. Contact Bob Ward at 423-620-2382.
West Greene Volleyball Camp
The Lady Buffs Volleyball Camp will be held at West Greene High School June 20-21 at the following times: 8-10 a.m. – grades K-5; 10 a.m. — noon – grades 6-8. Participants should wear shorts, shirts, socks, tennis shoes and kneepads if you have them. Cost is $50, which includes a camp T-shirt. To register, contact coach Raven Borie at raven.borie@gcstn.org or 423-422-4061.
West Greene Baseball Camp
The West Greene Baseball Skills Camp will be held June 21-22 at the following times: 12:30-2:30 p.m. – boys and girls grades K-4; 3:30-5:30 p.m. – boys grades 5-8. Participants should bring a glove, a bat (if you have your own), cleats and tennis shoes. Cost is $50, which includes a camp T-shirt. To register, e-mail adrian.sauceman@gcstn,org by June 17.
Scuba Certification
The Blue Ridge Mountain Divers and Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department will be holding an open water scuba certification course 8-11 a.m. June 21-23 at the Hardin Park Pool. The cost for the class and certifications is $375. For more information or to register, call 864-710-1567 or email blueridgemountaindivers@gmail.com
Sailing Class
The Tri-Cities Boating Club will offer an 8 week sailing class on Lake Watauga from 6 p.m. until dusk on Monday evenings June 27-Aug. 22. Classes will take place at The Sail Dock at Lakeshore Marina. Cost is $125 per student. A textbook and final qualification exam are included. The class is open to anybody with a desire to learn about sailing. For more information, contact Steve Brumit at 423-737-9922 or swbrumit@gmail.com
Marine Corps Golf Tourney
The Marine Corps Open golf tournament will be held July 9 at Link Hills Country Club with a 2 p.m. shotgun start. The 4-person scramble is open to men, women and juniors. Cost is $75 per player, which includes cart, greens fee, lunch and prizes. For more information, call or text Bob Dibble at 423-823-0256.
Chuckey-Doak Soccer Camp
The Chuckey-Doak U-Knight-Ed soccer camp will be held 9 a.m. — noon July 11-15 at the Chuckey-Doak High School soccer field. Cost is $50, which includes a T-shirt and snacks. Participants must have shin guards, cleats/tennis shoes, shorts, short, socks and a soccer ball. Registration deadline is July 8. To register, e-mail anna.ricker@gcstn.org or call/text 423-741-2247.
Tusculum Soccer Camps
The Joy of Soccer Camp ID camp and high school girls team camp will be held July 17-21 at Tusculum University. The camp is for girls in middle school through high school, and campers will train within groups determined by age and skill level. The ID camp will run simultaneously with the high school team camp and will be coached and assessed by collegiate coaches. Campers may choose their camp experience. Residential campers will receive eight hours of soccer instruction daily, four nights lodging in the university residence halls, three meals daily, free snacks, camp t-shirt, camp ball, and the fun and excitement of “Skit Night.” Residential campers also have scrimmages and daily time in the university swimming pool. Non-residential campers get eight hours of soccer instruction, three meals daily, camp t-shirt, pool time and a camp ball. Full day non-residential camp runs from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Half-Day Clinic campers is available for local teams, which includes lunch only and all sessions. For cost and to register, contact Tusculum coach Mike Joy at 423-636-7321 or by e-mail at mjoy@tusculum.edu
North Greene Golf Tourney
The North Greene High School basketball fifth annual golf tournament will be held Aug. 13 at Twin Creeks Golf Course. Format is four-man select shot and cost is $50 per person. First place pays $400, second place pays $200 and third place pays $100 with full payout based on a minimum of 20 teams entered. Prizes will also be awarded for closest to pin and longest drive. Mulligans cost $5 with a maximum of two per person. Mulligans can’t be used for closest to pin or longest drive. A BBQ lunch will be provided. Schedule tee time by calling Twin Creeks at 423-257-5192 a week before the tournament. For more information, contact North Greene coach Sam Tarlton at 423-552-8276.