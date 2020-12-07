South Greene At Greeneville Basketball Tickets On Go Fan App
General admission tickets to the Greeneville vs. South Greene basketball game Tuesday night can only be purchased digitally through the GoFan app. These tickets will be released at 1:00 on Monday to the public. No general admission tickets will be sold at the gate. Greeneville High School students may purchase student tickets at the gate but no one else. Capacity for the evening has been set at 800 fans. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing is expected.