Smoky Mountain Winter Experience will be held January 27, 28 and 29 at the new Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center in Pigeon Forge. This free event celebrates the National Park and preservation with a focus on biology, the national park and the natural world. The presentations and hikes will be geared towards adults. We are very excited about seeing a diverse gathering with an interest and thirst for an event of this nature! There are more things being added every day.
The mission of Smoky Mountain Winter Experience is to connect nature lovers to the Smokies in an experiential manner through learning from experts, indoors and out. The Ramsey Hotel & Convention Center is located at 3230 Parkway in Pigeon Forge. To book a room with the hotel, please call 1-800-555-2650 and mention Smoky Mountain Winter Experience to get the special event rate