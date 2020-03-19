Staff at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site began temporarily removing approximately 12 headstones at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery on Wednesday to accommodate hazardous tree removal operations, according to a news release.
“All of the trees we will be removing have been identified by a certified arborist for removal,” said David Foster, superintendent of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and National Cemetery. “These trees pose a hazard to the general public, especially during periods of peak wind activity.”
The temporary removal of some headstones in the cemetery is necessary in order for crews to safely remove the dead trees, all of which are currently standing among the narrow rows of headstones. Extreme care will be taken to minimize the possibility of damage to the stones, according to the news release. All grave sites have been recorded to ensure the proper replacement of each headstone after the hazardous tree removal operation is completed. The operation is expected to be completed by April 12.
For more information visit www.nps.gov/anjo, or call 423-639-3711, extension 2.