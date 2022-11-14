Following back-to-back state championship runs, the Greeneville Greene Devils graduated four of five starters – including their top two scorers in Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield – off last year's team and are having to reload.
But that's something coach Brad Woolsey is embracing, even having fun with.
"This year will definitely be different," said Woolsey, whose Devils went 31-6 a year ago. "The players we lost were very, very talented kids who won a lot of games. It's going to take a little time for us to get our bearings. By December, we hope to be getting things sorted out.
"We never expect kids to be anything that they're not. If everybody comes out and is just the best version of themselves, we can have a very successful year."
When Gillespie and Satterfield graduated, they took more than half of the Greene Devils' scoring from a year ago with them. The two combined for 44.1 points per game with Gillespie – the Class 3A Mr. Basketball and state tourney MVP – averaging 27.4 and Satterfield averaging 16.7.
Senior guard Adjatay Dabbs, the lone returning starter off last year's team, appears to the the heir apparent to Gillespie. He looked the part on several occasions last season while averaging 10.5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2 steals per game.
"Adjatay understands what we do, how we do it, why we do it and he believes in it," Woolsey said. "When you put all that together, that produces good leadership.
"We're also going to have to have other people step up. There are game leaders, practice leaders and some kids are both. We're going to need guys who can lead by example and also be ready to step in and say something when things need to be said. That will be the maturation process for this team moving forward."
Jayquan Price, another senior guard, will help shoulder the scoring load after averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and a steal per game last season.
"Jayquan is a quiet guy who's always a hard worker. He doesn't take plays off," Woolsey said. "I think he'll take some steps forward offensively this year. We have a lot of confidence in him. And when he starts getting that confidence, I think we'll see a lot of growth with him."
Trey Thompson, a 6-foot-6 freshman, is the most anticipated arrival at Greeneville in years, even more than Gillespie and Satterfield were at this point in their careers.
"Trey is definitely a talented kid. He's a kid who wants to know how to do things," Woolsey said. "If you have a guy who is as talented as he is who also wants to learn, that player has a chance to really get good. He has a chance to come in and do some really good things for us."
Thanks to playing AAU ball, Thompson's acclimation to the high school game might not take long.
"When you play in those bigger tournaments, you see guys who are his size. He played in varsity games for us this summer and got a good feel for it, and he played in the 423 Hoops League this fall and had a really good run in it," Woolsey said. "I don't think what he'll see during the season is going to be any type of a shock for him. He expects it to be tough."
Six-foot-5 senior Ty Williams (2 ppg, 2 rpg), 6-2 junior Kameron Lester (3.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and 6-4 junior Nick Thomas ( 3 ppg, 3.3 rpg) will be in the frontcourt.
"Ty is an athletic big man who can shoot the ball. We expect him to do some big things for us this year, setting screens, stretching the floor, hitting the boards," Woolsey said. "Kam is a guy who can also shoot the ball and stretch the floor. And Nick has great length. From summer until now, he's gotten a lot better defensively. He can defend and rebound."
Senior Mason Laws, juniors Hayden Goad, Draven Taylor, Austin Beets, Nic Pillar, J.D. Woolsey and sophomore Isaac McGill all figure to see playing time at the guard/forward spots.
"On some teams, you have huge gradations down the roster. That's just not the case with us," Woolsey said. "You throw any of those guys in at any time and you feel like they can go make plays. I feel comfortable putting any of them on the floor. I think that will be a luxury this year."
GREENEVILLE GREENE DEVILS
No. Name Grade
2 Jayquan Price Sr.
3 JD Woolsey Jr.
4 Hayden Goad Jr.
5 Adjatay Dabbs Sr.
11 Nick Pillar Jr.
12 Austin Beets Jr.
13 Nick Thomas Jr.
21 Trey Thompson Fr.
22 Draven Taylor Jr.
23 Isaac McGill So.
24 Mason Laws Sr.
34 Kameron Lester Jr.
42 Ty Williams Sr.
GREENE DEVILS
2022-23 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 17 Oak Hill Red/Happy Valley at Providence Academy
Nov. 19 at Tennessee High/Sullivan East
Dec. 1 JEFFERSON COUNTY
Dec. 6 CLAIBORNE
Dec. 9 at Alcoa
Dec. 13 DOBYNS-BENNETT
Dec. 16 at Bearden
Dec. 19-21 More Than Basketball Tournament at Lipscomb Academy
Dec. 27-31 Arby’s Classic at Tennessee High
Jan. 3 MORRISTOWN EAST
Jan. 7 SCIENCE HILL
Jan. 9 at Jefferson County
Jan. 10 at Cherokee
Jan. 13 GRAINGER
Jan. 14 FARRAGUT
Jan. 17 at Cocke County
Jan. 24 at Claiborne
Jan. 27 at Dobyns-Bennett
Jan. 31 CHEROKEE
Feb. 3 at Grainger
Feb. 4 KNOX CATHOLIC
Feb. 7 COCKE COUNTY
Feb. 10 at Science Hill
Feb. 13 at Morristown East