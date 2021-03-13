The past year brought some significant changes for the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
An airport manager was hired at the facility in the late spring as the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority took over the daily operations of the facility from the former fixed base operator.
In April, the authority voted to assume the responsibilities of the fixed base operation at the facility from Greeneville Aviation, which had provided oversight of the daily operations for 26 years.
That month, Steven Neesen, a longtime employee of Greeneville Aviation Services, was also named airport manager and began his responsibilities on April 27.
In May, the Airport Authority voted to to formally accept a $1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the construction of a new hangar. When cost estimates began to rise to construct the hangar on an undeveloped portion of the airport property, the authority voted in August to suspend the project.
Work on the new hangar resumed in the fall as a new location was identified for the structure. The Airport Authority authorized its engineer firm, PDC Consultants, to begin design work for the hangar at that location.
Earlier this year, the Airport Authority voted to discontinue the project after its intended tenant, Vertical Flight Technologies, indicated it was no longer interested in the hangar.
DAILY OPERATIONS
Last spring, the Airport Authority voted to assume the daily operations of the airport after Greeneville Aviation informed the governing body of its desire to not continue as the fixed base operator. Its contract ended in May.
Responsibilities of the fixed base operator include overseeing daily operations of the airport, such as coordinating fuel services for aircraft and managing T-hangar rentals as well as monitoring air traffic and providing for the needs of pilots and passengers.
At that time, members of the Airport Authority thanked Greeneville Aviation for the 26 years of service provided as FBO. “We would not be where we are today if it had not been for your 26 years of service,” said then Airport Chairman Roger Gray. Jeff Hollett is now the chairman as Gray left the authority last summer after moving out of the area with his job.
The authority approved purchases in the following months to improve daily operations, including a tug to move airplanes, funded from an award the airport received in a CARES ACT grant.
New signage and other improvements were on display in September as the airport and Greene County Partnership hosted the Wings & Wheels on the GreenE fly-in and cruise-in.
Unveiled at that event was a new compass rose painted by volunteers from the Appalachian Aviatrixes Chapter of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots.
HANGAR CHALLENGES
The new hangar was initially proposed to provide space for a new business, Vertical Flight Technologies that relocated to the airport in February 2020 from Florida to be in a location more central to its customer base.
Vertical Flight Technologies provides such custom helicopter services as aerial relocation and lifting, firefighting assistance and crop dusting and has five aircraft involved in its operations. It is now housed in the large hangar and office facility that also houses flyExclusive International.
With site preparation and extending utilities to a undeveloped site beyond the T-hangars, the cost of the new hangar was estimated to be around $3 million. Issuing a bond for the project was explored by the Airport Authority with the intention that tenant rent would cover bond payments. However, that lease payment was not going to be economically viable for a tenant.
The authority and Town of Greeneville officials sought other grants and funding sources for the project to lower the amount that would need to be recouped through rent, but were not successful.
In the fall, work resumed on the hangar as a new site was identified near the MedTrans hangar and the large hangar/office building, which would not require extension of utilities and lower the cost of the project.
Initial design work and cost estimates were prepared, but the lease payment would estimated to be in the upper range of rents for similarly sized facilities, even utilizing a 30-year bond, the authority discovered.
As the authority considered whether to progress any further with the project in February, Vertical Flight Technologies indicated it was no longer interested in the hangar.
The authority voted to discontinue the project after discussing the difficulty in finding another tenant for the hangar and completing the project by the grant’s year-end deadline. The grant was awarded due to the new jobs that Vertical Flight Technologies are bringing to the community.