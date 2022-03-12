As national and local economies worked toward recovering from the effects of the pandemic in 2021, many employers described increased challenges with filling available jobs.
At mid-year Greene County had the eleventh lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.4%, and Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor said at the time that economic growth was contributing to the number of jobs employers were struggling to fill.
Apparent employee shortages were across the board last year, with employers attributing the issues to multiple causes from burnout, particularly in the health care field after being on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19, to lack of interest.
As employers competed for workers, many of them raised wages and created other incentives to attract employees.
“Employers are being really creative with incentive packages and bonuses to be competitive, and lots of them have looked at work hours and pay scales,” said Taylor.
While many of those “Help Wanted” signs and those advertising various incentives for new employees remain posted, some employers say they have seen improvements to the situation.
“We did have some bad staffing shortages. At one point we were so short staffed that we just had a core group of some really loyal people working every day, so we closed on Tuesdays just to give everyone a day off,” said Jayma Bradford, manager of the local Aubrey’s. “As of now we don’t have a shortage anymore. I’m not sure we’re 100%, but I would say 90% staffed.”
Clothing retailer Burke’s, located in the Commons shopping center, has seen a similar trend.
“It has been a lot better over the past couple of months, and we do have a full staff now,” said Lead Supervisor Jessie Reppond. “We always have some turnaround, and that’s normal, but it was bad especially with sickness for a while last year. We still hire once in a while, but we’re starting to keep more people.”
Manufacturers who often hire through temp services found themselves registering with multiple agencies, where in the past they would typically use only one, on top of creating sign-on bonuses and other incentives.
Lorie Lane, recruiting manager for Gem Care staffing agency, which opened last year in Greeneville, said employers she works with are still improvising.
“Our employers right now are still having to be creative to attract employees, and for the first time we are seeing some of them offer part-time work and more flexibility,” Lane said. “I have been in manufacturing for years, and I have never seen this.”
Lane said the effects of the pandemic have meant that manufacturers are competing with retail and restaurants for employees in a way they never had to before.
“Retail and fast food took a huge hit during COVID, and they had to raise their wages to be more attractive because they’re working with the public and probably seeing people with COVID,” Lane said. “But when they did that they became a competitor to manufacturing. If you’re a parent, and you’ve got two job offers that both pay the same, but one is going to give you flexibility to be with your family, you’re going to want that job.”
Lane said the flexibility in manufacturing jobs can also help people with limited transportation.
“This is a good thing because it could open up an entire workforce we didn’t have access to like parents or people who have to share a vehicle. Things like this can help those individuals enter the workforce,” she said.
While some employers expressed frustration that perhaps the additional federal unemployment benefits had led would-be employees to lose interest in work, Taylor said in June that the end to those benefits would likely not be a “magic silver bullet” to resolve the situation.
He referenced a number of dynamics that pull on the local workforce, including locals working out-of-county and fewer young people working in technical fields, but he said ultimately the number of available jobs is a positive for employees.
“This is a great opportunity to start a new career, because there are jobs everywhere,” Taylor said.
Greene County ended the year with an unemployment rate of 3.9%, according to state data, compared to a statewide rate of 3.3%.