Several local businesses and individuals received recognition in their professions during the past year.
Wayne Horton, a longtime employee of the General Morgan Inn, was named Frontline Employee of the Year by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association at its 25th Annual Pinnacle Awards.
Horton, who worked at the historic hotel since before its grand-reopening in 1996, retired in 2022.
“Mr. Horton is renowned in our region for providing exceptional customer service,” a press release from the hotel said. “He always called guests by name, was quick to offer a warm and sincere greeting, and intuitively anticipated guest needs before they asked. He also set the bar high for his co-workers, who looked to him as a shining example of professionalism.”
The hotel itself was named one of the “Best Meeting Sites in the South” for the third consecutive year. The hotel won the 2022 Readers’ Choice Award from ConventionSouth, a national magazine for event planners throughout the Southeast.
GMI was one of only 30 winners in Tennessee.
Local songwriter Josh Miller had a chart-topping single in 2022.
“Losing My Religion” hit No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today chart in November, based on actual airplay for the previous month.
The song, performed by a group called Volume Five, tells the dark story of a preacher who loses his faith in God after the death of his young son.
“Losing My Religion” also ranked on the chart as No. 18 of the year for 2022.
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall was named the 2022 Deputy of the Year by the Tennessee Highway Safety East Tennessee regional office.
Cutshall has worked as a Greene County patrol deputy for nine years.
Greene County educator Misty Mercer was selected to serve on the statewide 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council.
Mercer, district literacy specialist, was one of 28 educators selected from more than 60 applicants across the state to serve on the consulting body for the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.
The council helps determine the resources to best meet the summer literacy needs of Tennessee students and teachers as part of the foundation’s K-3 Home Library program.
Mercer has been in education 19 years as a teacher, reading specialist, instructional coach, and literacy specialist.
Greeneville Community Hospital recently received national recognition for sepsis care.
Quantros, Inc. named the hospital in the top 10% of hospitals in the state for medical excellence in sepsis care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
Apex Bank was named a top performing community bank of by Independent Banker.
The list is published annually by the Independent Community Bankers of America trade association.
Apex ranked in the top 10 in the $300 million to $1 billion category. The achievement marks 12 consecutive years of growth for Apex Bank.
City Mobile Group, a health care staffing organization founded by Greeneville native Jena Breckenridge, received the Blazer Award from Albuquerque Business First and New Mexico Inno.
The award celebrated City Mobile Group’s growth in revenue and number of employees and investment in technology.
Jake Ottinger was named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Circle.
This distinction recognizes Ottinger’s high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families protection, savings, and retirement needs.
Ottinger ranks among the organization’s top representatives nationwide.
Jenna Restivo, Tusculum University’s assistant athletic director for compliance and student-athlete development, was named the 2022 recipient of the National Association for Athletics Compliance Rising Star Award.
The award recognizes young compliance professionals who are emerging leaders within the compliance profession. The award was presented at the NAAC Convention in Las Vegas.
Dr. Judith Koforth Domer, an alumni of Tusculum University, is one of 24 inductees in the third class of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association Hall of Fame.
Domer was a founding member of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society, as well as a Charles Oliver Gray Scholar.
Throughout her career, Domer performed a great deal of research, but she also mentored postdoctoral fellows and graduate students who did research in her laboratory. She taught both medical and graduate students in the areas of medical mycology and immunology.
Three members of the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County were inducted into the Tennessee Boys and Girls Clubs Hall of Fame.
Ted Bryant, Daniel Johnson, and Eddie Yokley were enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2022 as voted on by board members representing each region across the state.
The Greeneville Sun won several awards, including two first-place awards, in the annual Tennessee State Press Contest.