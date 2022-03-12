Businesses on Depot Street have continued to operate and welcome customers since work began in the fall on the long-awaited revitalization project.
A little over four months into the project, several of those business owners said business has been going strong despite the disruptions to traffic, and they are excited to see the project slowly taking shape.
“People come in all the time and say we must be tired of seeing the construction, but we actually love it,” said Katie Presley, who manages and co-owns Brolin & Bailey Co. boutique. “We really haven’t been bothered by it, but we do have a back door where people can access us, and that has been a lifesaver as well as the community just being super supportive and still shopping downtown.”
Michelle Cutshaw, owner of one of Depot Street’s longest-term residents Tipton’s Cafe, said she has been happy to see the workers going to eat at Tipton’s on their breaks, and that has helped with the loss of some other foot traffic.
“We’re still doing good,” Cutshaw said. “We still see a lot of our regulars, and we are seeing a lot of the people working come in and eat, so we’ve enjoyed meeting a lot of new people, and they’re getting to be like family, too.”
Tipton’s and Brolin & Bailey were two of the five recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants announced recently. The funding designated specifically to help with facade work comes from $150,000 in state funding awarded to Main Street: Greeneville in October 2021.
A little over $30,000 through the facade grants will help Tipton’s add outdoor seating, and for Brolin & Bailey a grant totaling about $11,500 will go toward millwork to combine the current storefront with the neighboring one, masonry work, painting and installation of a canopy, a press release from Main Street: Greeneville said.
“We are expanding, and it is so exciting,” Presley said. “We purchased the building we’re in and the next one over, so we are going to be conjoining them into one.”
She said the boutique is celebrating seven years in business this year.
“We’ve been there seven years, and we’ve just had a vision for the community, and to finally have construction and start to see it all coming to life is really exciting,” Presley said.
Across the street at Greeneville Antique Market, owner Becky Wolf expressed similar feelings.
“I would like to say it has affected us, but it really hasn’t,” said Wolf. “November and December were really good for us. January was slower than usual, but then February was better than usual.”
Wolf, who spoke during a public groundbreaking event in November that coincided with Shop Small Greene, Greene County’s local version of the national Shop Small Saturday campaign, said she remembers Depot Street’s former glory as a center of downtown activity and is confident the end result will make the current inconveniences worthwhile.
“I know the road is messy and as inconvenient as it is, I don’t complain because I know what is coming, and I know what it is going to do,” she said. “It will be extremely productive for all the businesses, and I am just so excited.”
Lisa Cansler, co-manager of Nickel Ridge Winery, which opened at the start of the construction work, said private event bookings are helping to bring customers in to the winery.
“We are starting to take more bookings for private events like birthday parties and painting classes, and the more people realize they can come in, the more they do,” Cansler said. “Parking is our biggest issue because people don’t know where to park or they’re afraid to walk down the street, so we are excited to get our sidewalk back, but we are starting to see more people coming in.”
When the winery opened, it was next-door to Depot Street Nutrition, which recently relocated after 10 months on Depot Street. Depot Street Nutrition, which offers protein shakes and teas, is now located on West Summer Street next to 70 & Summer Coin Laundry.
“We’re more of an in-and-out business, so we really needed a parking lot,” said manager Kelsey Ward. “We realized it was tough for a lot of people to get to us, and they didn’t necessarily want to come downtown on a regular basis. This is a better location for us where we’re more accessible and people can come in and out quick.”
Depot Street Nutrition’s former location will soon host a pottery studio.
As construction work continues at least until June 2023, and officials project an additional two months of construction due to supply and weather issues, the public is encouraged to continue visiting Depot Street businesses. Designated parking is available behind Depot Street between the General Morgan Inn and the Dickson Williams Mansion, and some businesses like Brolin & Bailey and Mercantile on Depot, have rear entrances.