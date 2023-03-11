Merchants along Depot Street have weathered a lot in the past year, but they seem excited about what the future holds with Downtown Revitalization.
Right outside their doorways, work has included culvert replacement, installation of a new stormwater system, pouring of concrete curbs and sidewalks, grading work and street construction. The project is scheduled to be complete in late summer of this year.
“We’ve been excited from the very beginning of this project, and cannot wait to see the ending of it,” said Rebecca Wolfe, co-owner of Greeneville Antique Market with her brother-in-law, Jim Gregory.
Business is down, but not as much as originally expected, Wolfe said, explaining that tourists who have traveled to Greeneville, along with loyal local customers, have been finding a way to get to the antique store. But some local customers, especially elderly ones, are not visiting during the project.
She stressed that the antique market has kept its doors open and withstood the construction.
“It’s going to be great when it’s all over,” she added.
Katie Presley, owner of Brolin & Bailey boutique agreed with Wolfe.
“We have anxiously been awaiting the completion of Depot Street,” Presley said. “It’s going to be amazing once it’s finished and it will be great for our community! We are ready to see these buildings fill up with new businesses and have a thriving downtown!”
Deluxe on Depot hair salon also has expressed support for the project. Owner Hayley Gregory posted a video on Feb. 12 showing “amazing” progress up and down the block of Depot between Main and Irish streets.
She described ongoing demolition and construction and focused on such highlights as parallel parking, decorative pavers, accessible ramps, and the raised platform festival stage planned for the middle of the block.
“I’ve owned/operated Deluxe on Depot for seven years,” Gregory said. “When I opened, I told myself if Greeneville didn’t do something to improve our downtown within seven years, I’d need to sell because downtown would be beyond saving. Thank goodness they started this project in my sixth year.
“I’m happy about this not only because my shop will benefit, but because many of my special memories are tied to West Depot Street. My granny retired from Sterchi’s, my mom loved co-owning Greeneville Antique Market with all her heart and my Aunt (Wolfe), Dad and their crew keep it going beautifully.
“I’m proud to be on Depot, running my salon in a shop built in 1913 as a barber shop, right next to the shop where my granny worked and one shop away from where mom worked and my family still works. Sterchi’s is soon to become condos, we share a wall and demolition/renovation is well underway, and I can’t wait to have neighbors and people living on West Depot. Residential units will bring so much life to the street.
“Now that this project is almost complete, I can confidently say I’ll stay in my Depot Street shop until I can’t stand behind the chair anymore. You will not hear one complaint from me about multi-million dollar improvements happening just outside my front door, that’s just not my personality.
“This project is what we need to keep downtown going, growing and vibrant for generations to come. I can’t wait for the next chapter of historic West Depot Street, and am thankful I have a floor-to-ceiling window view of it all.
“It’s been incredible watching the work crews, they’ve done unbelievably difficult and detailed work in all conditions. The growing pains are going to pay off big, not just for us merchants but for everyone who wants to enjoy a once again vibrant, booming and bustling downtown. I’m excited and expect big things for our small town downtown. I know I won’t be disappointed.”
Presley at Brolin & Bailey added, “Depot Street isn’t the only thing under construction, we are in the process of expanding our store and we are excited to have it completed this year. We are doing fine, and we just want to encourage everyone to continue to shop and support the small businesses on Depot in the meantime.”