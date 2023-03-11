The Greene County Partnership had an active year in 2022, holding numerous ribbon-cutting ceremonies, promoting tourism and events, assisting local businesses both big and small, hiring new staff members, and launching a new website.
In January 2023 it was announced that this year is the 30th anniversary of the Greene County Partnership.
A celebratory gala is planned April 28 at the General Morgan Inn.
President and CEO Jeff Taylor completed both the Appalachian Leadership Institute and TVA’s Rural Leadership Institute in 2022.
As an Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow, Taylor participated in an extensive, nine-month series of skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis.
Upon completion of the program, Taylor becomes part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group in the 13 states of the Appalachian Region.
Taylor was selected via a competitive application process. ARC received more than 115 qualified applications for the 2021-2022 Appalachian Leadership Institute class.
The Rural Leadership Institute, developed and sponsored by TVA Economic Development, provides professional leadership training to rural community economic development professionals in the TVA service area.
The three two-day sessions are designed to help local participants more effectively lead volunteers, partner organizations, businesses, elected officials and citizens to ensure long-term success.
NEW STAFF MEMBERS
Three new faces joined the Partnership in 2022.
In February, Alayna Smith, a graduate of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, joined the Partnership staff as tourism director and Greeneville native Barb Sell started as member services director.
Smith studied sports and outdoor recreation and tourism management while at UT and completed a minor in business entrepreneurship, graduating in 2021.
After an internship with professional soccer team the Chattanooga Football Club, Smith said she stayed with the team and worked her way up to ticket sales executive, and also enjoyed working with the Southeast Tennessee Development District focusing on tourism. Through those roles Smith was involved with a range of events including sports and other major events, and she said those experiences led her to the Partnership.
Sell came to the Partnership from the financial advising field, but before that, she spent 10 years with Tusculum University in institutional advancement.
She said that aside from studying communications at East Tennessee State University, she has lived in Greene County all her life.
In November 2022, Kendra Hopson was named director of marketing and business development for the Partnership.
Hopson previously worked at Blackburn, Childers & Steagall in marketing, tax and accounting for the last 12 years.
A lifelong resident of Greene County, Hopson is a graduate of Greeneville High School and the University of Tennessee.
Hopson serves as the treasurer for the Capitol Theatre and Main Street: Greeneville, president of the Greeneville Woman’s Club, UT Alumni representative for Greene County, and is a Sunday School teacher at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church.
Before becoming staff at the GCP, Hopson started as a Greene Coat Ambassador in July 2022.
In October, two longtime Ambassadors of the Greene County Partnership were honored at a luncheon meeting at Tusculum University.
The Ambassadors, often referred to as “Green Coat Ambassadors,” are a select group of 20 volunteers who serve a vital role as liaisons between the Partnership and local businesses.
Artie Wehenkel and the late Rev. Dr. Charles Hutchins were recognized for their years of dedication to the Partnership and the community.
Wehenkel was introduced by Chairman Rob Gay, who described Wehenkel’s diligence in serving the community as a “guidepost to us all.”
Wehenkel served 32 years as an Ambassador for the Partnership, winning multiple awards during that time, Gay said.
He was presented a framed painting of the Greene County Partnership building by local artist David June.
Hutchins was recognized by Nicole Rader, Tusculum director of alumni and community engagement, for his 30 years as an Ambassador for the Partnership.
She spoke of Hutchins’ longtime dedication to his work at Holston United Methodist Home for Children, where she said she worked with him for about 13 years and became like a member of his own family.
Rader presented Hutchins’ widow, Eva Grey Hutchins, a wooden memorial sign made by local woodworker Jeff Stubblefield.
Aly Collins, Partnership general manager, announced at the Ambassadors luncheon that a total of 22 ribbon-cutting ceremonies had been held, and others were scheduled.
For more information on the Ambassador program, visit https://www.greenecountypartnership.com/team .
EVENTSThe Partnership brought back some of its events after their hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the events that returned in 2022 were the Legislative Breakfast and the Industry Appreciation Reception, along with the Greeneville Antique Appraisal Fair & Show that returned this month.
Numerous other events continued as scheduled, including the flagship event of the community, the annual Iris Festival, held each May.
A new event was announced in January 2023. The Partnership is working with Harrison’s Rod & Custom to organize the GM Truck Fair to be held Oct. 7 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
The Greene County Partnership is an umbrella organization that houses the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, Tourism, Keep Greene Beautiful, and Education & Workforce Development.
It was formed in 1993 to promote, preserve and enhance the quality of life and economic well-being of all residents of Greene County by providing collective leadership and serving as a facilitator, catalyst, and unifying force to achieve common community goals.
In the past 15 years, the Greene County Partnership has helped locate 20 manufacturing and distribution firms to Greeneville and Greene County.
For more information, visit the Partnership’s website, which was revamped in 2022 at https://www.greenecountypartnership.com/ .