East Tennessee is one of the fastest growing areas of the country, according to DR Horton, a national company building homes in Greeneville.
The largest of three local developments by the company is on the 88-acre Johnson Farm subdivision, off North Rufe Taylor Road on the east end of town.
Johnson Farm will feature “very dense” development of 380 two-story homes on small lots, according to Randy Davenport, planning director for the Town of Greeneville.
In a recent interview at Town Hall, Davenport recalled how the town revised its Zoning Regulations about two years ago. The revisions were related primarily to minimum lot sizes and were designed to accommodate developers who want to build a higher number of homes per development.
Davenport explained that the cost of installing infrastructure, like roads and utilities, has gotten so high that building more homes makes the projects more economically feasible.
Davenport said grading work has started at Johnson Farm, building permits were obtained in mid-February, and the project is expected to take a year and a half to complete.
Another residential development is located on Whitehouse Road, near the Greeneville Municipal Airport. Davenport said 104 acres were purchased 10 months ago, and conceptual designs have been submitted for 260 homes. The town annexed the property into the city at the request of the property owner.
Another development is located on Oak Grove Road, where 31 homes are being developed.
The DR Horton homes are valued in the range of $285,000 to $325,000, Davenport estimated.
Davenport recalled when the company’s executives were in town two-and-a-half years ago, they told town officials that the only part of the country where they had seen as much growth as the Dallas area, where the company is headquartered, is in East Tennessee.
At that time, the executives discussed preliminary plans to build a total of 1,800 homes in Greeneville.
Davenport said several factors are related to the recent boom in residential development here.
Greeneville’s population hadn’t grown in 40 years, he said. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and people started moving here seeking a better quality of life.
He explained that residents of larger cities had spent part of the pandemic on lockdown, cooped up in their residences, and now they are looking for open spaces and more freedom.
“What we’ve experienced in the last two-and-a-half years here in Greeneville is pretty much mind-blowing, in a way,” Davenport said.
In fact, he projected that Greeneville could see a population increase of 5,000 to 8,000 residents in the next 10 years.
These new citizens residents will be a mix of retirees and younger families, he said.
This growth is expected to result in the construction of a new school and an increase in the number of retailers and restaurants, Davenport said.
“In the last year or so, we’ve had a lot more interest from larger restaurants outside of Greeneville,” he said.
Davenport added that local builders are building homes here, too, and talks are underway for development of fairly large apartment complexes, but he is starting to see the last of the available properties within the city being developed.
Of course, the town can annex properties, at the request of the property owners, but Davenport wants to make sure the town grows responsibly, and local government can adequately provide services like garbage, police, and fire to all residents.
He said the growth should boost the local tax base to some degree through both property tax and sales tax revenue, but there will be “growing pains.”
“I just want to make sure Greeneville grows in a responsible manner,” he said.
He added that the things that attract new residents to Greeneville — its scenic beauty and great people — will not change.
He commended members of the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for being interested in growth, involved in the process, and acting responsibly for the town.
“I try to keep them informed,” he said.
He also commended the staff of town’s Building, Planning, and Development Department.
DR Horton is the largest home building company in the United States. The company has been in business since 1978 and has offices in 31 states, the closest to Greeneville being located in Knoxville.
For more information on DR Horton, visit www.drhorton.com .