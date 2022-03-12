Demand exceeding the number of available homes in Greeneville and Greene County meant that the local real estate market was “hot” in 2021.
Don Fenley, contracted data analyst and market researcher for the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), said the cost people are paying for residential real estate has continued going up.
“Greeneville closed the year out with an average sales price of $241,996, and that was an increase of 23.2% from the previous year,” Fenley said. “That’s a really strong number. Historically in the northeast Tennessee region, our appreciation rate has been about 3%, so when you see appreciation in one year of 23%, that’s a pretty hot market.”
The median sales price, which is a better indicator of the market value as the average can be skewed by abnormally high or low figures, also rose by a similar amount, according to Fenley.
“The median, or typical sales price was $209,500 in 2021, and that was an increase of 22.9%. When you have both the median and average increasing at basically the same rate, that’s a healthy dynamic,” he said. “Even with the influx of people wanting to move from other places and had the cash to gobble up properties far above the normal cost, the average and median are still pretty close here.”
In total in 2021 realtors closed on 888 single-family and town homes in Greene County, with 630 of those being in Greeneville, where the majority of the local population lives, Fenley said.
In Greene County the median cost for the 258 homes sold in 2021 was $210,000, an increase of 23.6% compared to 2020.
“That aligns with the increases in the city, so you can see both the county and the city hit really strong growth last year,” Fenley said. “Double digit growth is strong. You generally see that in coastal markets, so a 20% sales price appreciation is very strong.”
Compared to the seven-county region Fenley tracks for NETAR, Fenley said Greene County was a little ahead in terms of growth.
“For Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties together, were are looking at a median sales price of $197,500, and that is a growth rate of 16.2%,” Fenley explained. “Greeneville was among the top five cities for growth, and that influx of people we’ve seen since the pandemic has incentivized more growth.”
He said while it does mean higher costs and a higher level of urgency for buyers, real estate market growth is good for the local economy.
“It does make it more expensive to buy a median-priced home, but housing has led economies out of the Great Recession and the shorter pandemic recession we’ve had,” Fenley said, adding that that trend is expected to continue for at least the next couple of years.
“Greeneville and Greene County, like the rest of the region and the state actually, had one of the best housing years in decades last year,” Fenley said. “It is starting to slow down primarily because people don’t have anything to sell or they don’t want to move away, but 2022 looks like it will be just as strong. Only two things slow this cycle down, and that is more inventory or less demand, but so far new construction and sales are pointing to 2022 being a lot like 2021 and 2020.”