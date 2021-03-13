Recent years have brought growth and revitalization for the Greeneville Commons, and despite obstacles presented to businesses by the pandemic, that growth continued over the past year.
Even as the spread of COVID-19 forced existing stores to temporarily close their doors and then develop plans to reopen while keeping customers and employees safe, new businesses juggled opening and adapting at the same time.
Nova’s Sushi Bar & Grille was the first new business to open in the commons last year.
The locally owned sushi and Asian-fusion restaurant appeared quietly and without fanfare with a soft opening in January of 2020, and over the course of the year, the three siblings behind the restaurant added menu items in stages so as to avoid overwhelming the staff.
“When you overwhelm the staff, they can’t learn or focus on quality,” said Nene Thirakul, one of the siblings behind Nova’s, adding that his priority for Nova’s is quality over quantity.
Thirakul said recently the restaurant has upgraded and changed its menu about 10 times since opening, and it is still not final.
“We’re going to keep upgrading, adding and changing things,” Thirakul said.
The plan from early on to open a bar in the restaurant to serve beer, wine and sake became a reality in February.
“We’ve done a lot of different things and made a lot of real progress with everybody’s support,” Thirakul said. “It’s been a blessing.”
Thirakul said that community support made the difference for Nova’s when the restaurant closed its dining room and began offering take-out and limited delivery services only due to COVID-19.
“Of course the pandemic affected everybody, including us, but we’re blessed to still be open and have so much support,” Thirakul said. “We’re just going to keep going day by day.”
The next new business to open in the Commons was Workout Anytime, which opened May 11 after the pandemic and related restrictions on gyms and such facilities delayed the gym’s opening planned for earlier in the year.
“We were going to open in April, but we had to wait an extra month because of coronavirus, because everything was shut down in March and April,” said Byron Gillespie, a manager at the 24-hour gym.
Franchise owner Mike King said in early 2020 that the national chain of 24-hour gyms had been eyeing Greeneville for a new location for some time.
“We were waiting for a space the size we needed to open up in the Greeneville Commons,” King said. “Greeneville is a community that really matches what our model looks for.”
King said that while there were already several gyms and fitness programs available in Greeneville, Workout Anytime would fill a niche with the flexibility it offers to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Gillespie said that flexibility has helped the gym location succeed.
“Since we opened we’re doing pretty good compared to some other locations that opened around that time,” Gillespie said. “Were still not where we could be, but I think this was an area that really needed a good, new 24-hour gym. The coronavirus really messed with things, but at the same time, we did really well given that.”
Just next door to Workout Anytime, between the gym and the Greeneville Commons location of Farm Bureau Insurance, the most recent newcomer to the shopping center is a new Xfinity store.
The previous location at 241 W. Summer St. was closed permanently in April, when Comcast was temporarily closing a majority of its retail locations across the country, due to low traffic in the store before the pandemic.
At the time, Comcast’s Director of Public Relations in Tennessee Sara Jo Walker said the company was actively seeking a new and larger space in the area for a more modern, redesigned Xfinity retail space.
Open since Feb. 17, Comcast’s new local Xfinity customer retail store offers various merchandise including mobile devices and accessories.
Overall, according to spokeswoman for Greeneville Commons owner Brixmor Property Group Maria Pace, the Commons remains a popular and sought-after location for new businesses after the transformation in late 2019 that brought five new national tenants. She said there are three small shop spaces available.
“Tenant interest for Greeneville Commons has historically, and continues to be, strong due to the extensive draw of the center which pulls customers from close to 20 miles away,” Pace said. “The center’s draw coupled with its location and accessibility has attracted the attention of retailers who want to enter the market. We have been actively working to add new best-in-class retailers and services.”
Additionally, the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission gave preliminary approval in December for a new Tractor Supply Company store to be constructed adjacent to Burkes Outlet. It would replace the existing location on the 11E Bypass.
The Tractor Supply site plan shows the construction of a 22,841-square-foot building to be constructed on the previously undeveloped outer parcel, with a garden center, outdoor fenced display areas and parking lot to be provided beside the building.
The next steps are for the Planning Department to approve a final site plan following the necessary approvals from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and agreements for STNL Development, which develops new Tractor Supply locations, to use the existing stormwater retention system and a section of existing parking lot.