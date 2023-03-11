New commercial construction occurred throughout Greeneville and Greene County in the past year.
A new Tractor Supply Company (TSC) store is nearing completion in the Greeneville Commons. Planet Fitness is being built on the west end of town while a new urgent care facility is going up on the east end.
Meanwhile, Big G Express was completed and began operation in Mosheim.
The driver-owned trucking company based in Shelbybille built a new $8.5 million facility on West Andrew Johnson Highway through a PILOT tax abatement program.
PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, programs support companies in expanding operations locally as they are allowed a delay in having to pay the increased property tax value. Under a PILOT, the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County takes ownership of the expansion or equipment purchased through the PILOT program and leases it to the company for seven years, while the company continues to pay property tax on the pre-expansion value.
In addition to creating new jobs, Big G Express relocated its Hamblen County operations to Greene County.
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Construction of the new TSC store in the Greeneville Commons is nearing completion.
The 22,841-square-foot-building and its parking lot will be located off Tusculum Boulevard, adjacent to the Burkes Outlet store.
The new store will be one of the first in the nation to have a new floor plan to include an indoor greenhouse, a garden center, and an outdoor drive-through loading area, according to plans presented to the Greeneville Planning Commission in 2022.
The store in the Commons will serve as a replacement to the old Tractor Supply Company store on the 11E Bypass.
PLANET FITNESS
The Planet Fitness workout center will be constructed next to Computer Pros on the West Andrew Johnson Highway near the Baileyton Road exit.
The roughly 15,000-square-foot fitness facility will have an entrance from the highway, as well as a back entrance from Baileyton Road, according to plans presented to the Planning Commission in 2022.
The development also includes a new parking lot that will sit between the Planet Fitness and a proposed new unidentified restaurant.
A new left turn lane also is being constructed on the highway to facilitate entrance into the site’s parking lot.
The new turn lane is required by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for traffic safety reasons.
FAST PACE URGENT CARE
A similar new turn lane is being constructed on the opposite end of town for entrance to the future site of Fast Pace Urgent Care.
At last month’s meeting of the Planning Commission, final approval was granted for a mass grading plan for a commercial site located on a parcel of land at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Harlan Street owned by Cappo Real Estate Holdings, LLC.
The mass grading plan shows the development of approximately 6.2 acres into three equally sized lots that would be graded and ready for construction of future commercial development.
Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport told the commission that Fast Pace Urgent Care would be opening soon at the site.
He added that the town hopes the newly graded location will become the site for new businesses, including nicer restaurants.