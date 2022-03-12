Multiple industry expansions, representing $16.5 million in local investment and more than 350 jobs retained in Greene County, are supported through PILOT tax abatement programs approved last year.
Construction is underway in Mosheim for a new facility for Shelbyville-based Big G Express’s East Tennessee trucking operations, an expansion to Premium Waters’ local facility started and was completed in 2021 and an expansion to Parkway Products’ local operations announced in January is also being supported with a PILOT.
PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, programs support companies in expanding operations locally as they allow a delay on having to pay the increased property tax value. Instead, under a PILOT, the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County takes ownership of the expansion or equipment purchased through the PILOT program and leases it to the company for seven years, while the company continues to pay property tax on the pre-expansion value.
“The value is that this is in exchange for the creation of additional jobs including construction, electricity and any supplies impacted by the expansion,” Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor explained in May, when the PILOTs for Big G and Premium Waters were approved. “Not every community has a PILOT program, and this gives us an advantage when it comes to recruiting and retaining jobs.”
BIG G EXPRESS
Big G intends to relocate its Hamblen County operations to Greene County when the new Mosheim facility is ready, and company President and CEO Greg Thompson said the location is ideal for multiple reasons.
“As we have grown, we have kind of outgrown our place down the road in Russellville, so we were looking for a larger footprint when we found that location in Greene County,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a lot of employees in that general area anyway, and it’s not far off the interstate and close to industries, so it was a great fit for us.”
Thompson said all employees currently based in Russellville will be offered the opportunity to transfer, plus the expansion will create new jobs with Big G.
“We plan to close that location in Russellville down and relocate everybody up the road. I anticipate everybody moving, and we’ve got more than enough room to grow at that location, so we’ll definitely be looking to hire some additional employees,” he said.
Construction on the $8.5 million project began in October, and Thompson said it is on track to finish for Big G to relocate this summer despite recent weather-related delays.
“We’ve had some setbacks with the weather, but other than that it’s progressing well,” Thompson said. “The lot is paved, and the building is up and has a roof on it, so we’re moving right along, and we anticipate by mid- to late-summer we’ll be moving in.”
Thompson said he is excited for Big G to grow in East Tennessee.
“We’re looking forward to getting in there and meeting everybody, and I hope we can attract some new employees and grow in the area,” he said.
For more information about Big G, visit www.biggexpress.com.
PREMIUM WATERS
The expansion at Premium Waters, which adds storage for the private label water bottle company to keep customer orders until they are ready to be picked up or delivered, started in February and was completed in December.
Greeneville Plant Manager Don Myers said the addition of 53,000 square feet makes the company’s shipping process much more efficient.
“Before we had the space here to hold it, a lot of our products would go on a truck, we’d have to drive it maybe half a mile to a warehouse and unload it, and then load it again when the customer comes to pick it up,” Myers explained. “This space allows us to store items that are ready to go out in the next seven days.”
He said eliminating the need to truck orders away from the facility to be stored elsewhere makes operations more sustainable and ultimately will help keep Premium Waters in Greene County.
“It would take 7,500 outside transfers moving product to an outside warehouse in a year, so that creates less of a footprint, and one of our core values is to work on sustainability,” Myers said. “Ultimately this allows us to grow and become more efficient, so I think really it will keep us here in Greeneville for the long term.”
The $2.3 million project finished in December.
“We had some weather delays, and it was supposed to be completed earlier, but a very rainy February last year put us about a month behind, but it is complete,” Myers said. “We are grateful that the PILOT program we received allowed us to make this expansion that allows us to become more efficient and stay here for future growth.”
Premium Waters’ Greeneville plant is located at 1616 Industrial Road. For more information visit www.premiumwaters.com.
The Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County, which is separate from the board formed to make decisions about the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, approved PILOTs for both Big G and Premium Waters in May. A third PILOT program was also approved at that time for Jost, which Taylor said the company opted not to utilize.
PARKWAY PRODUCTS
Plastics manufacturer Parkway Products, which celebrated 75 years in business last year, announced plans in January to invest $5.7 million in its Greene County facility, adding 160 jobs over the next five years.
CEO Andrew Green visited the local facility, one of 10 across the continent, in 2021 and said at that time the company as a whole is growing, and that includes Greene County.
“We are excited to invest in Greene County, Tennessee, because of the strong growth we have seen in our loyal customer base of equipment manufacturers, the productivity and commitment of a terrific team of Parkway associates in Greeneville, and the support of local government that respects the contributions made by Parkway and the industrial supply chain to the local economy,” Green said.
Taylor said that project will also be supported by a PILOT program approved in June by the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County.
A representative of Parkway Products could not be reached for comment.
Parkway Products is located at 1609 Industrial Road.