New developments have come to fruition in 2023 for the Town of Baileyton.
Projects are in motion to improve the town’s infrastructure and give the community more options for activity.
Mayor William K. Kerr said in January that the town is doing well, and was optimistic about the new year.
“2022 went great,” Kerr said, “hopefully 2023 will go the same.”
Kerr was elected in 2020 to a four-year term as mayor.
Kerr said work is underway to upgrade the town’s sewer system, including pumps and pump stations.
Work on the Baileyton Veterans Memorial in Baileyton Park began on June 26, 2022. The park remains under development. The memorial park contains two pavilions and a walking trail around its perimeter.
The memorial will have a domed top containing a light that will shine down on a folded American flag inside of it behind a plexiglass window. The memorial will also contain granite work with six seals of United States military branches.
Further additions to Baileyton Park are pending an award of state grant funding, which will include playground equipment.
Kerr said he hopes to get paved roads installed at the park.
The popular Baileyton Celebration was held in September 2022.
The festival was held on the grounds of Baileyton Elementary School. It gave residents of the community the opportunity to celebrate with each other for a few days, even though there had been rain early on Saturday, the second day of the event. Celebrities showed up to the event, signed autographs and posed for photographs.
Kerr said public safety is a priority in Baileyton. He said police Chief Joshua Ferguson has supervised the department since 2013, and United Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jay Wihlen “leads a dedicated group of volunteers.” Ferguson joined the Greene County 911 Board of Directors in 2022.
The Baileyton Police Department received two new cruisers, bringing their total to three active emergency vehicles.
The town’s estimated population in 2023 is 436, according to the U.S. Census data.
“Baileyton is a good place to live. It’s a good community,” Kerr said.