Projects launched in 2021 in Baileyton will improve the town’s infrastructure and provide more activities in the community.
Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds secured by Baileyton to provide aid related to the novel coronavirus pandemic will help with some of the improvements.
“That’s what we’re working on now that we’ve got our ducks in a row,” Mayor William K. Kerr said in March.
Town employees performed their duties throughout the pandemic, along with members of the United Volunteer Fire Department.
“We’ve got a great staff,” said Kerr, who was elected in 2020 to a four-year term as mayor.
Kerr said work is underway to upgrade the town’s sewer system, including pumps and pump stations.
Improvements were also made at Baileyton Park, including the installation of LED overhead lights. Pending the award of a state grant, playground equipment would also be installed in the park.
Other grants to improve town infrastructure are in the application stage.
Several popular activities were held in Baileyton Park in 2021, Kerr said.
One was a “Trunk or Treat” event at Halloween held at the park for the second year in coordination with the United Volunteer Fire Department.
“We had Trunk or Treat in the park, which has never been done before. There was a big turnout. It was a big success for the last two years,” Kerr said.
“We were thinking of things to try and bring the public together,” Kerr said.
The popular Baileyton Days celebration was held in September 2021 in the park. The event and others last year in the town provided residents of the close-knit community the opportunity to visit with each other after pandemic-related restrictions began to be lifted, Kerr said.
Baileyton also held a Christmas parade in 2021. The parade included more than 20 floats.
“We had a lot of people show up for that,” Kerr said.
Monthly car shows sponsored by area car clubs are planned in downtown Baileyton and should be popular with the public, Kerr said. The first was held on March 19.
“We’re going to try it and see how it does and if it does good we’ll have it once a month,” Kerr said.
Baileyton’s business community looks forward to a prosperous year ahead. In 2021, several new businesses opened in the town.
Public safety is a focus in Baileyton. Police Chief Joshua Ferguson has supervised the department since 2013, and United Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jay Wihlen leads a dedicated group of volunteers, the mayor said.
The town’s estimated population in 2022 is 461, according to the U.S. Census. That’s an increase over 431 in 2010. The town’s median age is 33.8 years.
“Baileyton is a good place to live. It’s a good community,” Kerr said.
As the world emerges from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor is optimistic 2022 will be a better year for Baileyton.
“So far, so good. Everything’s looking up,” Kerr said. “The main thing with this Covid is people going back to work.”