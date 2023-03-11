Local elections held in 2022 brought some new faces to Greene County government, including the Greene County Commission, register of deeds and circuit court clerk.
The County Commission welcomed five new members in 2022.
Lisa Bowman Anderson joined the commission as a 7th District Representative, Larkin Clemmer joined as a 6th District Representative, Tim Smithson joined as a 4th District Representative and Nick Gunter joined the commission as a 1st District Representative.
Chase Murray, who was appointed in July to fill a 2nd District Commissioner seat vacated by the resignation of Kaleb Powell, was also sworn-in on Aug. 31 for a full four-year term after winning the seat in an uncontested race in the Aug. 4 election.
Dale “Bud” Tucker, Josh Kesterson, George Clemmer and Mike Musick left the county governing body.
Tucker, Kesterson and Clemmer all served eight years on the county governing body, while Musick served about seven months after being appointed in mid-January to fill the seat vacated by 7th District Comissioner April Lane.
Karen Collins-Ottinger won election to the office of Register of Deeds, unseating incumbent Joy Rader who held the seat since 1998.
Whitney Shelton Collins became the county’s Circuit Court Clerk as a result of 2022’s elections. Collins defeated incumbent Chris Shepard to take the seat.
Numerous other local governmental officials, including Greene County Mayor, were reelected to their posts during the elections in August 2022.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, County Sheriff Wesley Holt, County Clerk Lori Bryant, Trustee Nathan Holt and Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell were all reelected to their respective offices.
The Greene County government made a property purchase in Nov. 2022.
The Greene County Commission approved the purchase of a 50-acre tract of land located along Snapps Ferry Road, Thornwood Drive and Gass Drive for $1.3 million.
The county began exploring purchasing the property in 2021 in an effort to use economic development grants to prepare the site to encourage an industry or business to move to the property.
In 2021, representatives of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the economic development arm of the Tennessee Valley Authority walked the property and evaluated its suitability for economic development and marketability to companies. They recommended that the county pursue the property further.
In Aug. 2022, the County Commission authorized a geological study of the property be completed before purchasing the land. The study found no major environmental issues with the property and no major subterranean issues with the soil of the land.
The purchase makes the property eligible for state grant funding in the next grant application cycle, which which began in January with applications being due in the spring of this year.
The county also continued remodeling efforts on the former Takoma Hospital buildilng, which it purchased in 2021.
The building will be the new home to the Greene County government’s administrative offices once it is fully remodeled.
The installation of new windows was completed on the facility in 2022, as well as a new roof installation.
The Sheriff’s Department administrative offices are expected to be moved to the new building by late summer 2023 or the fall, according to county officials.
Utility projects were also funded in 2022 by the county government.
The Greene County Commission approved about $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for utility projects across Greene County in Feb. 2022.
That $1.5 million in funding was used to match $7.6 million received from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in September.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to the Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to support water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects in communities throughout the state.
Greene County and its five utility districts were awarded over $7.6 million in collaborative grants to work on the common goal of addressing critical drinking water needs. A collaborative project grant involves multiple entities such as cities, counties, utility districts or authorities working together on activities with a shared purpose or goal.
The five utility districts in Greene County are Glen Hills, Cross Anchor, Chuckey, Old Knox and North Greene. Each utility district received about $1.8 million in funding.
According to TDEC officials, the partners will execute 10 projects, half of which are planning, design, and construction projects. Projects include building asset management plans for all drinking water systems, installing automated zone meters to identify and eliminate drinking water loss, replacing aging and failing distribution lines to improve service and arrest water loss, installing a new water tank, and improving reliability and water pressure by establishing a continued loop of distribution lines. Over 65,000 linear feet of water line will be installed throughout the county, and a new water tank that can service 800 households will be installed in North Greene.
With the grant funding from TDEC combined with the county’s matching funding, about $9 million will go to improving water infrastructure in the county.
Morrison called the funding “a game changer” in October, and said he knew that Greene County’s utility districts would “put the money to good use.”
Greene County came into other sources of funding as well through opioid settlements.
In November, the commission unanimously approved a resolution depositing opioid settlement funds from the Greene County, ET AL. V. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals ET AL. lawsuit into the County General Debt Service Fund.
The total settlement award to Greene County is about $1.1 million, which will be paid in yearly installments of between approximately $50,000 and $95,000 over 18 years.
In 2021, $2.4 million in settlement funds from a separate opioid lawsuit, “Sullivan Baby Doe,” were also deposited in the general debt service fund by the county.
In February of this year, the commission approved a resolution that would place settlement funds from civil suits filed by the National Prescription Opioids Litigation Consortium and the Jessee Law firm, a local law firm into the county’s capital projects fund.
Through those class action lawsuits, proposed settlements have been reached with five companies: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Teva and Allergan.
The county also dealt with how to handle solar energy production locally in 2022.
In Aug. 2022, the County Commission unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on new commercial solar farms in Greene County.
The moratorium put a pause on the establishment of new solar farms, bitcoin mines and wind farms in the county that had not already been granted a letter of approval by the Greene County Building and Zoning office.
The goal of the moratorium was to pause new solar farm developments while the Building and Zoning office and County Planning Commission are given time to make recommendations on what changes, if any, should be made to Greene County’s zoning regulations dealing with solar farms.
In February of this year, the County Commission approved a 14-month extension to the moratorium.
According to county officials, the intent of the moratorium extension is to give local officials the ability to review a Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations study on the overall effects of utility-scale solar farm developments across Tennessee.
The study is due to be released and its findings reported on Sept. 30.
County officials hope to review the study and take it into account in developing any possible changes to Greene County’s zoning regulations dealing with solar farms.
Those serving Greene County as County Commissioners also saw a pay raise in 2022.
In July 2022, the commission approved a pay increase for commissioners.
Pay for Greene County Commissioners rose from $50 per County Commission meeting and $25 per committee meeting to $300 per County Commission meeting and $150 per committee meeting attended.
Before the pay increase, Greene County Commissioners were “basically dead last” in Northeast Tennessee in terms of compensation according to Morrison.
According to County Attorney Roger Woolsey, pay for commissioners had not been increased for at least 36 years.
The design of the first possible official flag of Greene County was also revealed in 2022.
The flag, revealed by Morrison, is green with two blue lines running across it. It is adorned with four gold stars with a golden rendering of the Greene County seal planted in the center of the flag.
According to Morrison, the green on the flag represents vibrance, life, and Greene County’s lush mountains and hills. The two blue lines represent the Nolichucky River and Lick Creek, and the four stars represent the county’s four incorporated municipalities: Greeneville, Tusculum, Mosheim and Baileyton.
Gold for the county seal and stars was chosen to represent brilliance and value.
The creation of the flag was brought on by a request from the State of Tennessee and the Tennessee State Fair.
Thought the design of the flag was revealed in 2022, the flag has yet to be adopted officially as the county’s flag by the Greene County Commission.