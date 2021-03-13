One of the highlights of 2020 for Greene County was magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the move of the Greene County Election Commission and the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (EMA) was planned prior to the pandemic, the larger office building allowed people to safely cast ballots in person in the popular early voting periods for the August and November elections, according to County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Other high points of the year, the mayor said, were upgrades for the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services, assuming operation at the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station with the town, providing funds for school capital projects and significant progress on creating a fuel depot for the county and replacement of the telephone/communications system in county offices and structures.
The pandemic also brought operational changes as offices within the Greene County Courthouse Annex and other county departments closed to in-person public traffic in the spring. After the offices reopened, Greene County was one of the first counties in Northeast Tennessee to put a mask mandate in place during the summer, requesting people wear facial coverings in public buildings to help limit the spread of the virus. That mandate was in place for the next seven and a half months. Access was also limited to the Greene County Courthouse in accordance with measures instituted by the Tennessee Supreme Court throughout the year.
Measures followed the number of cases as they have been relaxed during periods when virus case numbers went down, but tightened again in periods in which cases have surged.
OFFICE RELOCATION, EMS
The Greene County Election Commission moved into its new home at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1, in the spring and opened to the public in the first week of June. The EMA office moved during the summer to join the Election Commission in Suite 2 of the facility.
Greene County had purchased the office and about 13 acres around it in August 2019 to provided additional space for the Election Commission. The building at 218 N. Main St., that housed both offices also needed repairs.
The additional space provided in the lobby area became more important to meet guidelines in providing an area in which voters could socially distance while casting their ballots during early voting periods.
“It allowed space to effectively vote in person at the same level as before the pandemic and to do so safely and in accordance with guidelines,” Morrison said.
If the Election Commission had still been located on Main Street, the COVID-19 guidelines would have allowed only one or two people to vote at a time during early voting, the mayor said. At the new office, there were eight voting machines available. In August, 4,573 people cast ballots in the early voting period, and 12,948 ballots were cast during early voting prior to the November election.
The Election Commission and the EMA also gained a new neighbor. An EMS substation behind their office building was completed by the end 2020, funded by a Local Government Support Grant from the state.
Two ambulance crews are housed at the substation, which helps provide better service for the eastern side of Greeneville and surrounding areas by spreading out the ambulances headquartered in town. Two of the four crews headquartered at the Forest Street substation were relocated to the new facility.
The Local Government Support Grant funds also provided for the purchase of new ambulances to help accomplish a significant roll over of the ambulance fleet to newer trucks, Morrison said. “It is quite an accomplishment,” he continued. “No taxpayer dollars had to be used to fund the upgrades. Greene County has the most up-to-date life-saving equipment on board their ambulances bar none.”
CREDIT RATING, LANDFILL
Another highlight of the year was the upgrading of the county’s credit rating last summer by Moody’s Investors Service. The county’s rating was raised to “Aa3” from the previous ranking of “A1.” The “Aa” ratings by Moody’s are defined as a very low risk investment grade and obligations are judged to be of high quality with “A” ratings designated as low credit risk with upper-medium grade obligations.
Upgrading of the credit rating reflects the county’s trend of operating fund surpluses leading to growth in financial reserves, according to Moody. This upgrade in the rating will benefit taxpayers by providing the government with more favorable financing terms.
“Moody’s made it very in clear in their communications that they were not anticipating upgrading many government ratings during the pandemic,” Morrison said, adding that the upgrade reflects responsible and conservative financial management.
Another significant milestone for the year came in July as the county and Town of Greeneville took over the operation of the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station. In the partnership, the county is operating the transfer station for transporting solid waste for disposal in Hamblen County while the town operates the demolition landfill.
An immediate savings of $500,000 was realized by the county through not having to pay fees for a third party to operate the landfill, Morrison said.
During the year, the county was able to continue contributing toward a capital projects fund for the Greene County School System, providing resources for projects outside of the schools’ general operating funds, he said.
In 2019, the county allocated a portion of tax revenues toward the school system’s capital projects fund, with $630,000 provided. Last year, that amount grew by $285,000 due to increases in sales tax revenues, Morrison said.
Work continued through the year in creating a fuel depot for use by all county departments. The fuel depot is located at the Greene County Highway Department facility on Hal Henard Road.
Progress also continues on upgrading the telephone/communications system within county buildings, Morrison said. The system had not been upgraded in decades.