Dustin Jeffers was named the Town of Mosheim’s first permanent police chief in July of 2021, three years after the department was first established.
The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously selected Jeffers to be the first permanent Mosheim chief of police at its July meeting at Mosheim Town Hall.
Jeffers was officially sworn in July 29.
The Mosheim Police Department was formed in 2018, under previous Mayor Tommy Gregg, with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s official approval in July that year. Officers with the department began their first patrols throughout the town in January 2019 with former Greene County Sheriff Steve Burns serving as its first temporary chief to help things get up and running.
Until the department was formed, Mosheim had been the only Greene County municipality without a police department.
Before becoming Mosheim’s chief of police, Jeffers was a member of the Tusculum Police Department for 17 years.
Jeffers said he was honored by the board’s decision to name him chief and excited to take on the role.
“I want to thank everyone for their support and I look forward to growing this department,” Jeffers said in July. “I’m looking forward to the new challenge of growing this new department and making a difference in the community.”
Jeffers said he understands the unique challenges the Town of Mosheim faces, and explained what his priorities will be as leader of the police department.
“There is a very high traffic count in Mosheim due to the 11-E and Old Knoxville Highway,” Jeffers said, “so road safety will be a big priority for us. I will also look to combat the very serious drug issues we have in the county.”
Jeffers said he was optimistic about the future of Mosheim and excited to get out into the community.
“The important thing is working with the community. Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure,” Jeffers said. “This is the start of a new and good chapter.”
Jeffers was chosen from a numerous candidates, according to Mosheim Mayor David Meyers.
“We had three or four excellent candidates, but I believe Dustin Jeffers should be our next police chief,” Myers said before the board voted on the hire in July.
Jeffers wasted no time in asking the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for changes and additions to Mosheim Police Department policy in the months after he was hired.
The board passed an ordinance that established impound lot fees for impounded vehicles in Mosheim.
According to the ordinance, the fee for impounding a vehicle will be equal to the fee charged by the wrecker service that tows the vehicle. There is also a storage cost for any impounded vehicle of $25 a day.
According to Jeffers, this will help the town recoup the costs of having to impound a vehicle.
The board also passed a measure that allows the Mosheim Police Department to contract with a collection agency to collect unpaid fines, fees and court costs.
Under state law, a collection agency may be employed to collect fines that have not been collected within 60 days after they are due.
The Mosheim Police Department had $8,000 in unpaid fines and citations when Jeffers became chief of police in late July, and he said a collection agency would get some of that money owed to the town and its police department.
The board also approved a measure that increases court costs in the town.
The measure sets the court costs for the town at $147.50. Previously, the town’s court costs were $108.50.
Jeffers told the board in October that the measure will prevent the town from spending money it does not need to spend. According to Jeffers, the town must pay printing and postage to send notices to offenders who do not pay their citations. The increase in court costs will cover those costs.
Jeffers also had the Mosheim Police Department hold a drug take-back event for the first time in October.
Jeffers said Mosheim collected 29.6 pounds of medications in total on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a convenient and safe way for citizens to get rid of unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications from their homes. Prescription medications are often abused and can harm water supplies if flushed.
The Mosheim Police Department also began offering a driving school program in February after completing the National Safety Council Defensive Driving School Program.
Myers was optimistic about the future of Mosheim and the police department at Jeffers’ swearing in ceremony in July.
“This will be great for the department and for the town,” Myers said.