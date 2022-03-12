The Greene County government made a big property purchase in the fall before appointing two new Greene County Commissioners due to a resignation and a death.
Greene County voted to purchase the former Takoma Hospital campus in August for $3 million from Ballad Health, before taking official control of the facility on Nov. 17.
The county also allotted about $3.5 million for renovations to the old hospital.
The 110,000-square-foot building, located off Asheville Highway, will be the new home for most Greene County offices. All offices that are currently in the Greene County Courthouse Annex, located at 204 N Cutler Street, will move to the former Takoma Hospital building.
Greene County will then look to sell the vacated Courthouse Annex building.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison sees the purchase of the building as an opportunity for the Greene County Government to solve issues with office space, and space in the Greene County Jail.
“This solves issues we have now, and solves issues that we may have in the future,” Morrison said in August.
“We can spend this $6 million now, and avoid having to pay possibly 10 times that much in five or six years to build a new jail,” County Commissioner Paul Burkey said at the Aug. meeting of the Greene County Commission.
Most of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department offices would move to the new building to allow for part of the current Sheriff’s Department to be converted to a minimum security prison. Morrison and commissioners hope this will solve the issue of space at the jail for at least the next 10 or 20 years.
"They are extremely crowded at the Sheriff's Department."
The UT Agriculture Extension Office will move to the Takoma campus and into an old church building behind the former hospital building.
Ballad Health will pay the county $500,000 to rent the fourth floor of the building for the next three years. The Strong Futures program will be housed there until the conclusion of those three years, after which Ballad would cease renting the floor and vacate the building entirely.
County offices that already have sufficient space, such as the Election Commission office, Animal Control, and Highway Department will not move to the new building.
Renovations of the old hospital facility are already underway.
At a committee meeting in February, Morrison noted that a lot of old hospital headboards and wiring had been removed.
The Greene County government will also be replacing about 100 windows in the building.
The Greene County Purchasing Committee approved the purchase of the new windows in February.
COMMISSIONERS APPOINTED
Two new County Commission members were appointed to the board in early January this year after 3rd District Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant passed away in December and 7th District Commissioner April Lane resigned in the same month.
Lane resigned in early December, about nine months after being appointed to the seat, due to a conflict of interest.
Lane had been appointed by the County Commission in February 2021 to finish the term of former County Commissioner Butch Patterson, who resigned due to moving out of the 7th District.
“We very much appreciate her contributions to Greene County’s very strong financial position and our very bright future in many aspects. We wish her the very best in wherever her journey leads,” Morrison said of Lane upon her resignation.
Bryant, who passed away in early December, had been elected in 2018 after running for County Commission unsuccessfully in 2014.
Bryant was a member of the Solid Waste, Road and Highway, Personnel Policies, Law Enforcement, Historical, and Building Code committees.
When the County Commission declared vacancies for Lane’s and Bryant’s seats at its December meeting, a moment of silence was observed as the meeting began to honor the memory of Bryant.
The County Commission filled the two vacant seats with new commissioners in January.
Jan Kiker and Michael Musick were chosen to fill the two vacant seats, with Kiker filling the 3rd District seat and Musick filling the 7th District seat.
Kiker was chosen out of seven applicants for the seat, while Musick was chosen out of three.
Kiker previously served as a Greene County Commissioner from 2002 to 2014, and has been a teacher at North Greene High School since 1994.
Musick is a first time commissioner. He served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 2021 and currently works for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as court security as well as working for Axis Security Inc. and A Services Group.
The Greene County Commission also elected to remain a 21-member body after a resolution to shrink the commission from 21 members to 14 members was debated and voted on in September.
The resolution would have kept the same seven commission districts in the county, but would have changed the number of commissioners elected from those districts. If the resolution had passed, in future elections only two commissioners would have been elected from each district to serve on the County Commission instead of the current three.
However, the resolution failed, receiving three votes in favor of the change out of the 21-member county governing body.
Therefore, in the upcoming May 3 Greene County Primary and Aug. 4 General Election, voters will still select their top three candidate choices in their district to serve on the Greene County Commission.