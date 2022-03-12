After nearly a decade of debating plans, the Town of Greeneville began its Depot Street revitalization project in 2021.
In late July, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a $7.7 million bid from contractor Summers-Taylor to complete the project.
Work on the project began in October. A groundbreaking with city officials was held in November.
The work being done is part of the city’s planned Downtown Redevelopment Project which includes, among other things, utility upgrades and streetscape improvements along a stretch of Depot Street from its intersection with Academy Street to near the railroad depot building. Those improvements include creating wider sidewalks and landscaping with a focus on the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets as a “festival” location.
After the measure passed, Alderman Cal Doty expressed appreciation for business owners who have already been doing business on Depot Street and want to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Greeneville.
“I’d like to thank those who have come to this meeting in support of this project and who have already made an investment in Depot Street,” Doty said.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels expressed satisfaction with the board’s action on the project after years of attempts and was optimistic about the future of downtown.
“This is the first time the board has been willing to put our money where our mouth is,” Daniels said “I’m looking forward to spending a lot more time on Depot Street.”
Vaughn & Melton Engineering is overseeing the project, and according to Engagement Specialist Zack Levine construction crews are trying to sidewalks open as much as possible in an effort to keep downtown businesses afloat.
Work-zones have shifted numerous times already during the project, and they will continue to do so as the project progresses.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.
However, that was not the only project the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved in 2021.
The board also approved budgeting for the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project.
Once constructed, the new parking lot will have 103 available parking spots. The goal of project is to provide more parking for visitors to the downtown area.
The Town of Greeneville budgeted about $640,000 for the project.
The project is yet to begin as the town waits for the business P.T. Solutions to move to a new building so that its current building can be demolished as part of the project. However, P.T. Solutions’ future place of business is still under construction, and not yet ready to be occupied. Therefore, the town is waiting for P.T. Solutions to move, as not to force them out and harm the business.
“We don’t want to put someone out of business to make business. We are doing this project to help bring businesses to downtown,” Daniels said.
Vaughn & Melton will manage the project once it begins in addition to the Depot Street project.
HOTEL TAX
In August the board approved a new hotel tax to be applied within the Town of Greeneville.
The measure instituted a 4% tax on accommodations for people staying in hotels or motels within the city limits.
Greene County has a 7% hotel/motel tax, but the state instituted a policy change that allowed municipalities to levy their own lodging tax on top of the county tax.
This means that the combined hotel/motel tax rate within the Town of Greeneville is now 11%.
A stipulation of the policy is that any tax dollars collected by the city through the hotel tax must be used to support and promote the tourism industry.
“This money will be spent wisely and to promote our community,” Daniels said.
FIRE STATION, EQUIPMENT
The board also approved the the construction of a new fire station on the property between Forest and Carson Streets.
The town will spend about $3.6 million on the new station’s construction.
The new station will replace the station that sits at the intersection of Vann Road and the Asheville Highway that is over 60 years old.
Work on the new fire station began in September.
“This fire station will not only meet the needs of today, but for years to come,” Greeneville Fire Chief Allen Shipley said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.
When built, the new fire station will continue like its predecessor to serve the southwest side of Greeneville. It will have three equipment bays, similar to the existing one, but will have drive-through bays to help reduce maintenance and safety issues. The bays will comprise about 9,000 square feet, with space for a future expansion for an emergency operations center, as well as living quarters and an office area. The station will house a frontline engine, a reserve engine and a fully equipped Haz-Mat response unit.
It is also designed to allow for a quicker and safer response than the intersection at Vann Road and Asheville Highway allows, Shipley said.
The Greeneville Board also approved the purchase of a new fire truck for about $1.4 million.
The new truck will include a 100-foot platform that will provide a safe and stable area for firefighters to work and to perform victim removal without the need for the victim to descend a ladder. Currently, the Greeneville Fire Department has no means of aerial rescue or operations beyond 75 feet. Greeneville Community Hospital East and Plaza Towers cannot be 100% accessed with the current equipment. The new truck will be able to fully access these buildings.
The new fire engine will be delivered in 16 to 24 months.
The board also authorized the budgeted purchase of a new extrication tool for the Fire Department, known informally as the “jaws of life.”
ELECTIONS
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen welcomed a new board member in early September, as Alderwomen Kristin Girton joined the board as a representative of the First Ward.
Girton replaced Buddy Hawk who had served as a Greeneville Alderman for 12 years. Girton defeated Hawk in Greeneville’s Aug. 5 Municipal Election by a single vote.
Alderman Cal Doty retained his seat on the board, being reelected with more votes than both Girton and Hawk.
Hawk was recognized by the board at his last meeting on Aug. 18 for his years of service to the Town of Greeneville, receiving a mayor’s coin and a standing ovation.
As Hawk left his last meeting as an alderman after 12 years on the board he expressed hope that the good work the Town of Greeneville has started will continue, and that the town has improved during his tenure.
“I think we have done some great things and started some great things here like the Depot Street project and the new fire station. I hope everything will continue on successfully,” Hawk said. “Hopefully I’m leaving everything better than I found it.”