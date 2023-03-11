The Town of Greeneville found itself under new leadership for this first time in over a decade in 2022.
Former Greeneville Alderman Cal Doty won the August 2022 race for mayor, unseating W.T. Daniels, who served as Greeneville’s mayor for 12 years.
Doty served as an alderman from August 2019 until resigning from the position in April 2022 to run for the mayor’s seat.
In August, Doty thanked Daniels for his years of service to the town and said he looked forward to serving the Town of Greeneville.
“I’m looking forward to getting the Depot Street revitalization project completed and continuing the redevelopment of downtown. We have a lot of investment coming into our town and we need to do all we can to encourage and support them,” Doty said in August. “I look forward to serving all the people of Greeneville.”
Doty was not the only person in a new position on the Town of Greeneville’s governing board.
Ginny Kidwell was sworn in as a 1st Ward Alderwoman in May 2022. Kidwell was appointed by the governing board to fill the 1st Ward seat that was vacated by Doty when he resigned to run for mayor.
Kidwell joined Kristin Girton in representing the town’s 1st Ward on the board.
Aldermen Scott Bullington and Tim Teague were reelected to their 2nd Ward seats in August 2022 without competition.
In his last meeting as mayor in August, Daniels presented an award from the Tennessee Municipal League that the town was given in 2022.
The award for “Excellence in Community Planning and Development” was awarded to Greeneville at the Tennessee Municipal League in 2022.
According to the Municipal League, the award was given to Greeneville, “in recognition of the considerable efforts made by the town of Greeneville to improve municipal government both inside and out by setting and achieving new goals to better their town.”
Daniels was proud of the award and what it meant for Greeneville.
“The city was awarded this municipal achievement award, and that says a lot about our town and it’s something that I’m very proud of. This is a proud moment for us. This was good. This was real good for the Tennessee Municipal League to recognize Greeneville and its achievements. I just wanted to let everyone know that we’re on the right track,” Daniels said in August.
The Greeneville government also tackled making changes to the Greeneville Town Charter in 2022.
In November 2022, the town Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved changes to the town’s charter to be sent to the state legislature for consideration.
The changes would amend the town’s charter to increase the terms of alderman and mayor to four years and to align other local elections to even year dates.
The new charter would also change the name of the town’s governing body to a city council, and allow the dividing line between the two town wards to be moved from Church Street if deemed necessary by population changes in order to keep the wards relatively even.
The city administrator position would also change names to become a city manager position.
The changes will have to be approved by both houses of the Tennessee legislature before being given a second final approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The discussion on changes to the charter was spurred by low participation in odd-numbered year elections, both by number of candidates and voters, and the costs associated with those elections.
If the changes are approved by the legislature, the earliest any changes could be enacted would be spring 2023, pending a final approval from the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In April 2022, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved changes to Planned Unit Development zoning regulations to pave the way for the Johnson Farm housing development on North Rufe Taylor Road.
The change was prompted by a request for smaller lot sizes by the developers of the property, Landstar Development and D.R. Horton.
The development is located in an R-4 high density zone which, under previous regulations, permitted minimum lot sizes of 5,000 square feet and minimum lot widths of 50 feet after required boundary setbacks.
The developers requested that lot sizes of 4,000 square feet be allowed along with 40-foot-wide lots after setbacks, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen obliged.
There are 380 homes planned for the subdivision, and work is continuing on the site.
The board also approved the annexation of 104 acres along Whitehouse Road in 2022. The property is expected to be the next development for Landstar and D.R. Horton, with 234 homes planned.
Housing developments were not the only construction projects going on in Greeneville in 2022.
Downtown remained abuzz with construction work as the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project got underway and the Depot Street revitalization project continued.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $742,337 bid from regional contractor Summers Taylor in May for the construction of the 102-stall parking lot downtown.
Demolition of two buildings began in June to make way for the parking lot, and after the demolition was finished Summers Taylor crews quickly got to work grading the parking lot in preparation for final paving.
New light posts have also been installed in the soon to be parking lot.
The parking lot is scheduled to be completed in late summer 2023.
Work on the Depot Street revitalization project continued throughout 2022.
Throughout the year, the culvert over Richland Creek was replaced, a new stormwater system was installed on Depot Street, and curbs and sidewalks were poured.
Grading work was also completed in parts of the project in preparation for further concrete pouring and street paving.
Despite some delays, the project is still scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.