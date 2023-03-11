The future looks promising for the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property in Tusculum.
The Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board was created in 2022 to oversee a project to repurpose a large undeveloped tract on the Greene Valley site.
“Much activity still surrounds the Greene Valley property. The (IDB) has submitted a Letter of Intent to the state outlining its commitment to purchasing the 336 acres of undeveloped property at the Greene Valley site,” Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley said in March.
The IDB received a $1.5 million grant from the state to purchase the property and has also been awarded a $100,000 Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Site Development Grant. The grant was awarded to complete required archeological and environmental studies on the property to ensure that it is appropriate for its intended uses, said Corley, who is also IDB board chairman.
The Tusculum Planning Commission “has undertaken the task of developing a new zoning district in anticipation of the development of the Greene Valley property, one that will allow a business park/campus type mixed-use development including businesses, offices, restaurants, and light industrial uses,” Corley said.
The IDB and the City of Tusculum “envision a development that maintains the character of the community and highlights the natural beauty of the property,” he said.
The IDB early in 2023 was reviewing and considering conceptual plans created by the Tennessee Valley Authority for the use and layout of a business park.
The Greene Valley Developmental Center was closed by the state in 2017. The developed section of the property will also be utilized.
In 2022, it was announced that a Tennessee College of Applied Technology and a new regional office of the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will be built on the state-owned frontal portion of the site.
“Those new facilities, along with the expansion of the technical training programs and facilities at Chuckey-Doak High School, will perfectly complement the proposed development of the IDB portion of the property,” Corley said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison is also an IDB board member.
He said that the effort to secure control and use of the undeveloped property on the Greene Valley campus, and now the formation and establishment of the (joint IDB) to administer the property for the benefit of county citizens “is the most substantiative progress made since Greene Valley’s closure in 2017.”
“We have painstakingly inched our way to this goal after multiple meetings with state officials, our local legislative delegation, and many meetings of coordination, support, and cooperation among the entity members, Tusculum, Greeneville, and Greene County,” Morrison said. Challenges in advancing the project included “untangling the maze and clarifying the haze of satisfying the prerequisites of legal parameters and decisions that ultimately closed Greene Valley,” he said.
Those included “working out land ownership, doing due diligence, shepherding transfer, establishing exact control and negotiating a fair market price.”
The effort “was quite challenging and we have a lot more work to do before something can be realized on those 336 acres that can be beneficial to all parties,” Morrison said.
Tusculum, Greeneville, and Greene County “each have a tremendous role and an immense individual responsibility for the ultimate future success of this partnership,” he said.
The State of Tennessee has pledged $60 million for the construction of a new DIDD regional headquarters, a new seating and positioning clinic, and other regional DIDD services on the front or developed parcels that will remain under state control.
Morrison added that the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is committed to building a 50,000-square foot building to be used as an adult career and technical education center on the front property bordering East Andrew Johnson Highway.
The IDB is looking forward to a development “that coincides with education, business, and commerce.”
Because of “limited financial resources locally to develop the property,” the effort going forward will be “heavily reliant” on grant funding from the state Department of Economic & Community Development, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and other agencies for planning, design, grading, infrastructure, and construction, Morrison said.
“We may also be eligible for TVA grant funding as well. However, development will not be whole hog. This will most likely be a piecemeal effort, starting small with one building, or with one section, reevaluating, and building out from there,” he said.
As of early 2023, a timeline was difficult to specify.
“Conservatively, seven to 10 years is probably a decent estimate. However, in the end, the Tusculum, Greeneville, and Greene County IDB wants what’s best for our community and its people. We will not settle for less, and ultimately we desire a development that adds immense value in many ways, not just monetarily, to our future,” Morrison said.
Many details remain to be ironed out.
“Not all of the property is developable and there will be multiple, large, natural buffer zones between what the IDB is planning and the surrounding community. It is also the desire of the (joint) IDB to incorporate public input, honor the natural beauty and educational and historical heritage of the area, and be ultra-picky when deciding what is acceptable and what is not for the property and the area,” Morrison said.
“I am safe in saying that we have ruled out any heavy industrial or manufacturing. This location is inappropriate for that and not desired. We have also ruled out commercial storage (and) warehousing, which is also inappropriate. No one desires to cover up or dot the area with nondescript warehouses or belching smokestacks,” he said.
Planning discussions point toward a business park, light manufacturing, “or other educational tenants with a small mix of retail on the front, on the most developable parcels, in buildings that are aesthetically pleasing and blend in well with the surrounding area.,” Morrison said.
Many ideas have been envisioned.
“These visions are far from reality, as there is a lot of planning and work to do with entry and infrastructure and finance,” Morrison said.
The Greene County Partnership is assisting the IDB with the project. Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the partnership, said all entities are excited about the economic possibilities the repurposed Greene Valley property offers.
Greene Valley has been an integral part of the community since it opened in 1960 as the Greene Valley Hospital and School.
The Greene Valley Developmental Center “was the first and only state institution for people with intellectual disabilities in East Tennessee,” Taylor said.
At the height of operations, the developmental center had 1,100 residents. When the facility closed, 619 employees were laid off. The developmental center was one of the largest employers in Greene County.
The future for Greene Valley “is now bright through the collaborative effort of state and local officials,” Taylor said.
The new Tennessee College of Applied Technology to be built on a parcel of the original campus, in addition to the new DIDD facility, is part of the optimistic vision for the future.
The 366 undeveloped acres at Greene Valley also offer many possibilities, Taylor said.
The undeveloped tract “will transition to the newly created Industrial Development Board that is comprised of representation from Greene County, Greeneville and Tusculum,” he said.
“Local ownership of the property will allow for future development to be guided at the local level,” Taylor said.
The IDB is working with TVA and the state Department of Economic & Community Development “to develop concepts that allow for job creation yet also respect the areas surrounding Greene Valley.”
Development will incorporate improvements to Tusculum’s popular Linear Park Walking and Biking Trail.
“Many ideas and concepts have been discussed, reviewed and considered” by the current owner, the State of Tennessee, Taylor said.
Previously, “local input did not necessarily have a voice,” he said.
“This transfer of ownership will provide a voice. It is very exciting to see this level of investment by the State of Tennessee and the collaboration by the three entities to guide the future of this property,” Taylor said.