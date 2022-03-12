The formation of a Greeneville–Tusculum–Greene County Industrial Development Board was approved in November during a joint meeting of the Greene County Commission, the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners, and the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Each governing body voted separately prior to November to approve the creation of the board, but a joint meeting was necessary for the IDB to be officially formed.
The board’s purpose is to jointly govern and possibly develop 336 acres of undeveloped property on land that is part of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum. The State of Tennessee will only consider granting rights to an industrial development board, and not to any of the municipalities on their own.
Each governing body is represented by its mayor on the IDB as well as by two other members from each municipality who were chosen by their respective governing boards.
The Town of Greeneville is represented on the board by Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, Greeneville Alderman Tim Teague and Greeneville Light and Power System Chief Executive Officer Chuck Bowlin.
The City of Tusculum is represented by Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, former Jarden Zinc President Al Giles and Greeneville Hampton Inn owner Satish Hira.
Greene County is represented by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greene County Commissioner Bill Dabbs and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent Chris Wilhoit.
The board held its first meeting in early February.
Corley was unanimously chosen by the members to be the IDB’s chairman.
Morrison was unanimously chosen to be vice-chairman of the IDB.
Teague was unanimously chosen to be the secretary and treasurer of the board.
“This successful process unlocks the potential for further grant opportunities for the development of the infrastructure requirements there,” Morrison said in November.
The IDB is only dealing with undeveloped property south of Edens Road. The State of Tennessee will not consider selling the portion of the property that includes the former Greene Valley facilities and buildings.
The Greene Valley Developmental Center closed nearly five years ago, and now there is traction for development at the site for the first time since the center was closed.
The IDB will look to take control of the undeveloped property from the state, giving locals an opportunity to chart its development.
“Having this property in the hands of local control would be much better than not having any control or influence on what goes on out there,” Morrison said. “This gives local people a say.”
At its first meeting, the board unanimously authorized the Greene County Partnership to apply for a site development grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development on behalf of the board.
If the grant is awarded to the IDB, it would begin the process of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development possibly providing the IDB with enough grant funding to purchase the former Greene Valley property from the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
The board would then have full control over the property.
A Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus could be built at the Greene Valley Site.
The Tennessee Board of Regents has proposed $25 million for a new TCAT structure in Greene County, and about $5 million to furnish the facility with training and educational equipment.
The budget must be approved by the Tennessee General Assembly before it is finalized. Therefore, changes could still occur to the budget proposal.
“We have to make sure that stays in there,” Corley said at the meeting in February.
The members of the IDB believe that the proposed TCAT would fit well at the former Greene Valley property.
The TCAT could be placed on either the developed portion of the property or the undeveloped portion.
“The message that sends is that we’re not going to have smoke stacks and heavy water pollution. This will be something along the lines of a professional park focused on education and advancing the community,” Morrison said. “The focus on workforce development and technical trades and services is something that is a great fit.”
According to state budget documents, the Greene County TCAT facility, if approved, is scheduled to be completed by 2025.
According to Greene County Partnership Chief Executive Officer Jeff Taylor, the Tusculum Walking Trail will be a part of whatever developments occur at the former Greene Valley site.
The IDB will continue to work to secure the property from the state and chart its development.
“I really appreciate everyone’s willingness to serve on this board,” Corley said in February.