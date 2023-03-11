The Town of Mosheim saw a change in leadership in 2022 as former mayor David Myers chose not to run for reelection to the position.
That led Rick Cunningham, a Mosheim Alderman at the time, to run for the mayor’s seat, which he won in an uncontested race.
Before taking the mayor’s seat, Cunningham had served as a Mosheim alderman for about a year and a half.
Cunningham was sworn in as Mosheim’s mayor by former mayor Myers at the conclusion of a Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting at the end of August.
“I’ve had six months to kind of soak it in but you never really know if you’re ready until it happens,” Cunningham said after he was sworn in as mayor in 2022.
As one of his final acts as mayor, Myers recommended Matthew Solomon to fill Cunningham’s vacated alderman seat. Solomon continues to hold the seat.
As his term continues, Cunningham said that things are going well in Mosheim.
“I would say so far so good. We’re focused really on Exit 23 and getting that going,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham referenced other interstate exits in Tennessee that have seen significant growth around them, such as Exit 398 in Strawberry Plains.
“We are 20 or 30 years behind them. We got some catching up to do. We have to get that land out there in the hands of developers,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham is happy with the development that Mosheim has seen recently.
“We just had the Mosheim Market and Deli open up and there have been some talks of maybe a coffee shop coming into Mosheim,” Cunningham said.
A new Race Trac truck stop and gas station is also on the way to Exit 23 as well as a new Family Dollar Tree near downtown Mosheim.
A new Big G trucking facility also recently began operating in Mosheim.
In order to get the facility operational, the Town of Mosheim constructed a sewer line extension the new facility.
About half of the funding for the sewer line extension came from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant the town was awarded.
The remaining amount of the project cost was paid for through American Rescue Plan funds the town received.
Cunningham said that the Mosheim Police Department has had a priorty set on safety during the past year as well.
Using a manned LiDAR system, the department has worked to keep traffic flow at safe speeds near Exit 23.
“It has done what it is designed to do,” Cunningham said. “We are definitely not policing for profit. We don’t want to have a reputation as fee grabbers. That’s not what this is about. It’s about safety.”
Cunningham said that “safety is the number one thing on all our roads in Mosheim.”
Cunningham said as development picks up, particularly as crews begin work on putting in the Race Trac at Exit 23, that safety is important.
“There is going to be surveyors, trucks, gas tanks and construction equipment coming in and out of there. It’s all about public safety,” Cunningham said. “We just want everyone to get home at the end of the day.”
The Mosheim Police Department also began the process of working with the state to establish a school zone on the 11E near West Greene High School.
Cunningham wants to see Mosheim continue to grow and thrive and be a part of what makes Greene County a “hidden gem” in Appalachia for those new to the area.
Cunningham listed things such as retail and restaurant options, outdoor attractions such as hiking, biking and camping as well as cost of living as a part of what makes Greene County and Mosheim an attractive place to live.
“I would like for that to get out and get some more people moving in here. Try to get the head count up a little bit. I want people to experience the quality of life that we have here. You can go an hour in any direction and there is something to do,” Cunningham said. “I want to show off our friendliness and hospitality. Our neighbor helping neighbor attitude.”
Cunningham also said he plans for the Town of Mosheim to continue to operate without a property tax.
“Development will help us grow our revenue base. We want to let corporate America know that we’re here and we’re open for business. We think we can grow our economy and take care of our environment here in Mosheim,” Cunningham said.
Fiscal responsibility also remains a high priority for Mosheim according to Cunningham.
“We are doing all we can to bring value to the taxpayer dollar. We aren’t building a bridge to nowhere or paving a dead end street. We are doing things that benefit all the people of Mosheim. We want to make sure they get value for their tax dollar,” Cunningham said.
When it comes to small towns and being ready for development and the future as well as taking care of its citizens, Cunningham would put Mosheim up against any other town.
“We’re pretty hard to beat, I think,” Cunningham said.