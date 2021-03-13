While the COVID-19 pandemic dominated life in the past year, it did not prevent some notable progress in several areas for the Town of Greeneville.
A new park opened during the summer and an all-inclusive playground welcomed children at Hardin Park later in the year.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the town’s Board of Education had mostly familiar faces returning following a municipal election in August.
Purchase of a new truck to help provide greater emergency service and replacement of critical air apparatus became possible as the result of successful efforts by the Greeneville Fire Department to obtain sizable grants.
Local matches for those grants were part of the budget additions made in the fall after tax revenues were higher than expected for the first months of the 2020-21 fiscal year. When the pandemic began, budget preparations were underway, which resulted in reductions in both anticipated revenues and allocations due to the uncertainty of what would happen economically in the near future.
After years of contracting the operation of the Greeneville-Greene County Transfer Station and Landfill to an outside company, the town and county took over operation of the facility in July. The town is now operating the demolition landfill on the site. The town also implemented a fleet management system for most of the municipality’s vehicles to help reduce costs.
The pandemic did lead to some changes in operations for the town to help protect both town employees and the public. In the early months of the pandemic, Town Hall was closed to in-person traffic, the parks were closed to activities and the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center suspended its programs.
As virus cases leveled in late spring, the town adopted a phased COVID-19 Reopening Plan. Reopening at the different levels is based on three factors — percentage of active cases in Greene County, consecutive days of zero new positive COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 bed capacity in the Ballad Health hospital system. The town moved to Phase II in the summer, reopening Town Hall and allowing limited use of parks but returned to Phase I as cases increased in the fall.
GRANTS LEAD TO IMPROVEMENTS
In August, the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department hosted a ribbon cutting for its newest facility and, surprising the town’s current mayor, announced its name to be W.T. Daniels Park.
Located at 375 Whirlwind Road, the facility features a 3-acre dog park, an 18-hole frisbee golf course and a nature walking trail. The opening came after the construction of the park by the Parks and Recreation Department, reclaiming land for public use that had once been the city landfill decades ago.
The park is already an award winning one as it earned the “New Facility Award” for 2020 from the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association.
Grants were received by the department for the park’s establishment from the Greene County Health Department and the Boyd Foundation. GFL Environmental, formerly Waste Industries, also provided assistance as the park was constructed.
Resources from grants and other contributions also helped fund an all inclusive playground at Hardin Park. The Parks and Recreation Department received a grant for the playground from the state with local matching funds coming not only from the town but also from a number of community and civic organizations. The park was completed in the fall before opening to the public.
Grants have also funded a new vehicle and equipment for the Greeneville Fire Department. The department was commended for proactively obtaining the grants by town officials in October as local matching funding was approved.
Firefighters went door-to-door to conduct a survey required in the application for a Community Development Block Grant, which has funded a first responder vehicle for the department that can be sent to emergencies such as traffic accidents or medical calls, saving wear on the larger fire trucks. The new truck will also have a mini-pumper and be able to access locations where a roadway or bridge may not be able to hold the weight of one of the larger fire trucks.
The department also received an Assistance to Firefighters grant providing funds to replace aging air packs.
NEW OFFICIALS
August’s municipal election brought a new member to the Greeneville Board of Education and a return of some familiar faces to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Crystal Hirschy, who was seeking her first elected office, joined current chair Cindy Luttrell in election to the school board. Both were running unopposed for the two school board seats representing the 2nd Ward.
Scott Bullington and Tim Teague also ran unopposed for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen from the 2nd Ward. Both were sitting on the board as appointees when they were elected. Bullington was appointed to the board last year after longtime Alderman Sarah Webster resigned due to moving outside the corporate limits into the county.
Teague, who served as alderman from the 1st Ward from 1999 to 2003, was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy left when Jeff Taylor resigned after taking the position of president and chief executive officer of the Greene County Partnership. Teague had filed his petition to run for the office at the time he was appointed.
Mayor W.T. Daniels was re-elected with 1,680 complimentary votes to his sixth term as mayor. Daniels, who served as aldermen for 20 years prior to his first election as mayor, ran unopposed for the position.