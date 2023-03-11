The City of Tusculum had a busy year in 2022 with some projects reaching completion and several others getting underway, Mayor Alan Corley said.
“The city continues to grow and progress thanks to its dedicated employees and volunteers,” Corley said.
According to U.S. Census Bureau numbers released in 2022, Tusculum’s population grew more than 20% between 2010 and 2020.
Updated U.S. Census figures show that the city’s population increased from 2,663 in 2010 to 3,298 in 2020. Funding formulas used by the state to distribute Tusculum’s share of tax revenues based on population have increased accordingly.
Tusculum has no property tax, but receives funding from its share of state taxes collected at businesses within city limits.
2022 REVIEW
“The year began in a difficult way” with the untimely death of longtime City Recorder John Lamb in February 2022, Corley said.
Randy Harley was appointed new city recorder that month “and has done a terrific job learning the ropes and managing the city on a day-to-day basis,” Corley said.
In the fall of 2022, Judy Willett was added to the city staff as a part-time bookkeeper “and is doing a great job keeping the office organized,” Corley said.
“And, once again, the city operated on a balanced budget with a surplus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year,” he said.
Several projects were completed or started in Tusculum in 2022.
The Silicon Ranch solar farm off Ball Road in Tusculum was completed and began supplying power to the Greeneville Light & Power System late in 2022 after several months of construction activity.
Construction at the 80-acre site was finished in December 2022. The solar farm is operated by the Nashville-based Silicon Ranch company.
The solar farm is on land bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E. Solar panel arrays will be surrounded by fencing and the property will be bordered by vegetative buffers.
Electricity generated by 180 solar panels housing 14,350 solar panel modules is sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the utility’s power grid. The Tusculum location and other planned Silicon Ranch solar farm sites are all near GLPS substations.
The Tusculum solar farm is one of four in various stages of development in Greene County.
Pioneer Mini Golf, 4655 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, opened in 2022 “to enthusiastic crowds,” Corley said.
New projects approved and under way in Tusculum include the new locations of Creative Masonry and CrossFit Arcane Health & Fitness Community. Both buildings on East Andrew Johnson Highway were under construction in early 2023 and should be completed later in the year, Corley said.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning significant repairs and improvements to the bridge on Ball Road in 2023. The project is a joint endeavor between the City of Tusculum, Greene County, and TDOT.
In early 2023, the city awaited word from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation on grant funding to expand the capacity of Tusculum’s sewer plant, “and to begin to extend sewer service into residential areas,” Corley said.
There was “significant interest in both residential and commercial development in Tusculum” in 2022, Corley said.
The Tusculum Planning Commission, led by Chairman Dale Landers, had a busy 2022 as a result of that interest.
“Several projects are in various stages of development, and we expect the announcement and commencement of some specific projects in the near future,” Corley said in February.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, led by Chief Marty Shelton, had significant positive developments in 2022.
With the assistance of a Community Development Block Grant, the city was able to purchase a used 105-foot ladder truck to replace a 1995 engine.
“This is the department’s first aerial apparatus, and it addresses a need identified by both the department and Insurance Services Office to be able to reach three-story and taller buildings in our area for life safety and firefighting purposes,” Corley said.
The ladder truck “should also allow the department to improve its ISO rating once ISO completes a re-evaluation, and that result will save property owners real dollars on insurance premiums,” he said.
PROJECTS UNDERWAY
The construction of a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department fire station on Alexander Street, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, was “well underway” by February, Corley said.
Work should be complete by late April, he said.
“The station will provide much needed space for the larger fire apparatus, as well as additional training and storage space for the department. It will also free up space in existing city buildings and is the first phase in a three-phase project to remodel the current city hall building into improved space for the Tusculum Police Department and city Recorder’s Office,” Corley said.
Improvements at Tusculum’s City Park playground has been a topic of discussion for several years and like other projects, was also delayed by the pandemic.
The long-term need will be realized in 2023 when the City Park playground “is completely refurbished,” Corley said.
New equipment is scheduled to be delivered in late March and will be installed shortly thereafter. “The popular Tusculum Linear Trail will also receive some attention this spring with the repair and resurfacing of several sections of the trail,” Corley said.
Much activity still surrounds the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property.
The Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board in early 2023 submitted a Letter of Intent to the State of Tennessee outlining its commitment to purchasing the 336 acres of undeveloped property at the Greene Valley site.
The IDB has received a $1.5 million grant to purchase the property and has also been awarded a $100,000 Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Site Development Grant to complete the required archeological and environmental studies on the property to ensure that it is appropriate for its intended uses.
The Tusculum Planning Commission has undertaken the task of developing a new zoning district in anticipation of the development of the Greene Valley property, “one that will allow a Business Park/Campus type mixed-use development including businesses, offices, restaurants, and light industrial uses,” Corley said.
Both the IDB and the city envision a development that maintains the character of the community and highlights the natural beauty of the property. The Tennessee Valley Authority has created conceptual plans for the use and layout of the business park for the IDB to review and consider.
A Tennessee College of Applied Technology and a new regional office of the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will be built on the state-owned front portion of the property.
“Those new facilities, along with the expansion of the technical training programs and facilities at Chuckey-Doak High School will perfectly complement the proposed development of the IDB portion of the property,” Corley said.
CITY DEPARTMENTS BUSY
The Tusculum Police Department added a new cruiser to its fleet in 2022.
The police department “continues to provide excellent law enforcement services to our citizens. Chief Danny Greene and Officer Josh Kyker, along with the six auxiliary officers, work diligently and train tirelessly to keep our schools, citizens, and community safe,” Corley said.
The Tusculum Public Works Department “continues to do great work maintaining our roadways and city property,” Corley said.
“From mowing along roadways, to spreading salt on icy roads, to maintaining the city park and linear trail, to collecting brush and garbage, to maintaining signs and many other activities, our public works employees work hard to keep Tusculum looking good,” Corley said.
Public works employee Roger Hipps in 2022 announced his retirement after more than 20 years of service to the city, “and we wish him the best in his retirement,” Corley said.
Hipps still plans to work part-time when needed. Brian Maxey recently joined long-time employee Warren Cutshall in the Tusculum Public Works Department.
Tusculum conducted an election in November 2022 for one city commission seat. Mike Burns ran unopposed and was re-elected to another 4-year term as commissioner. Mayor Alan Corley and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton are the other members of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
The Tusculum Planning Commission includes Chairman Dale Landers, Vice-Chairman Mike Burns, Secretary Teresa McCrary, Eric Price, and Corley.
Tusculum operates with two full-time public works employees, two full-time police officers, a part-time recorder, a part-time bookkeeper, and a host of volunteers including the city’s fire department, auxiliary police and planning commission.
“The success of our little city is due to the pride, dedication, and hard work of these folks as well as the continued support of our citizens. We look forward to continuing our growth and progress in 2023,” Corley said.