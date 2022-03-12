As the COVID-19 pandemic continued into a second year in 2021, the City of Tusculum continued to provide services to its citizens in spite of challenges “thanks to our dedicated employees, volunteers, and elected officials,” Mayor Alan Corley said.
That remains the case today as pandemic numbers recede.
“Although we hoped that 2021 would be a better year with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, sadly that did not turn out to be the case in terms of numbers of cases and deaths,” Corley said.
One city service affected in 2021 by the pandemic was curbside pickup.
“The one exception to that is that we have not been able to provide curbside pickup of recycling for more than a year, due to the fact that the Jonesborough recycling center has not been in operation during that time period and we do not have a facility to haul the recyclables to,” Corley said in March.
“Once the recycling center re-opens, we will restart curbside recycling,” he said. There are alternative ways to recycle, however; recycling bins for newspaper, plastic and cardboard are located at our city hall, and the Greene County Convenience Centers also accept recyclable materials.
Tusculum City Hall is located at 145 Alexander St.
A notable loss occurred in early 2022 with the passing of city Recorder John Lamb, who had served in the position since 2013.
“Our city was deeply saddened at the recent and unexpected death of our friend and City Recorder John Lamb. John had served as City Recorder for more than nine years and was a valuable member of our team and our community,” Corley said.
Randy Harley, a Tusculum resident, was appointed city recorder in February “and is working hard to fill John’s shoes.”
“Barbara Tilson, our Certified Municipal Financial Officer, has been instrumental in helping the city to bridge the gap as Mr. Harley settles into his new position,” Corley said.
Another personnel change in the city occurred in 2021 when longtime Tusculum Police Department Officer Dustin Jeffers resigned from the department to accept a position as chief of the Mosheim Police Department.
“We wish him much success in his new position. We are excited that Josh Kyker has been hired as our new police officer,” Corley said.
Corley said “big strides” were made in late 2021 and early 2022 as plans for the former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum came into focus. The state closed the developmental center in 2017.
“The Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board was formed by the three governments to serve as the entity to obtain, own, and develop the 336 acres of the property south of Edens Road, and that process is proceeding,” Corley said.
“Thanks to Gov. (Bill) Lee, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, state Rep. David Hawk, and state Sen. Steve Southerland, the property will be obtained by the IDB at little or no direct cost to the IDB.
A nine-member board composed of three members each from Tusculum, Greeneville, and Greene County will oversee and guide the development of the property, Corley said.
“Another exciting announcement was recently made that Gov. Lee’s 2022-2023 budget contains funding for a Tennessee College of Applied Technology to be located in Greene County, and also funding for a new office building to house the regional offices of the Tennessee Department of Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities,” Corley said.
“The budget has not yet passed (as of March), but we are optimistic that both these projects will remain in the state budget and will be built on the Greene Valley property. That would be a terrific kick-start to the development of the property,” he said.
The new offices for the Chuckey Utility District opened on the Tusculum Bypass in 2021, and Everhart’s Pioneer Miniature Golf Course was nearing completion on East Andrew Johnson Highway in March.
“We welcome both of them to Tusculum,” Corley said.
The City of Tusculum “once again received a ‘clean’ audit report for the 2019-2020 budget year, with no findings,” from city auditor Mickey Ellis, Corley said.
“Revenues exceeded expenses once again,” he said.
Tusculum was awarded a $62,500 Community Transportation Planning/Mobility Grant in 2021.
HNTB Partners, an infrastructure design firm, conducted a study relating to the grant “which was intended to offer expert suggestions and guidance on improving pedestrian and vehicular traffic in Tusculum, especially on and around the Tusculum University campus,” Corley said.
HNTB presented the results of the study in the fall of 2021.
“Their recommendations will be used as goals and a guide for future improvements as funding allows,” Corley said.
Some improvements were already underway. In early 2022, Tusculum University was installing sidewalks, “and the city is planning to improve some Shiloh Road crosswalks in the near future,” Corley said.
The City of Tusculum in 2021 was awarded a Community Development Block Grant on behalf of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department for about $300,000, plus about $46,000 in a city match, to replace a 25-year-old pumper truck with a used aerial ladder truck.
The used aerial truck “will allow them to better protect two-plus story structures in our area,” Corley said.
Fire Chief Marty Shelton and his truck committee were in the process in early 2022 of searching for the truck that best meets their needs.
Tusculum has been the recipient of “significant additional funding” for the 2021-22 budget year, including a Governor’s Local Government Grant, an Opioid Settlement distribution, and American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“These funds will be used for several projects including providing employee bonuses for those who provided city services during the pandemic, purchasing police department radios, installing a backup generator for city hall, significant improvements to the playground at Tusculum City Park, crosswalk improvements on Shiloh Road, and construction of a new fire station necessitated by the purchase of the ladder truck since it will not fit into any of our current buildings,” Corley said.
There will be an election in November 2022 for one Board of Mayor and Commissioners seat in Tusculum. Commissioner Mike Burns’ seat will be up for election to a four-year term.
Corley and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton were elected to four-year Commissioner terms in November 2020.
Corley is happy with progress in the city.
“The City of Tusculum’s continued success is due to its citizens, its employees, and its volunteers,” he said. “I believe one sign of our success is that our population grew nearly 24% from the 2010 to the 2020 Census, from 2,663 to 3,298.”
Corley said the city’s two full-time police officers, Chief Danny Greene and Officer Josh Kyker; its two full-time public works employees, Warren Cutshall and Roger Hipps; and part-time Recorder Randy Harley “work hard on behalf of our city.”
“Our volunteers, particularly the Tusculum Planning Commission under the leadership of Chairman Dale Landers and Vice-Chairman Mike Burns, our fire department, under the leadership of Chief Marty Shelton and Assistant Chief Scottie Crawford, and our six auxiliary police officers provide countless hours of service to our city and our citizens.
“We are blessed,” Corley said.