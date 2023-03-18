Agriculture is alive and well in Greene County.
Greene County remains the number one or two beef producing county in the state. Dairy farms and other crops are also well represented.
Proper management and keeping up with technology remain important components of making a profit, said Milton Orr, director of the University of Tennessee Extension Service office in Greene County.
“As to where we are at now (compared) to where we were at coming out of COVID-19, we’re seeing a little brighter future,” Orr said in March.
The active beef cattle market in Greene County can be seen weekly at Volunteer Stockyards, 336 Bohannan Ave.
Market adjustments since COVID-19 began receding have led to higher sale prices for beef cattle, Chad Fleenor, Volunteer Stockyards co-owner, said in March.
Sizable turnouts at Saturday auctions at Volunteer Stockyards, formerly known as the Farmer’s Livestock Market, reflects the resurgent trade in beef cattle.
“It’s been going really well. It took a little bit of time to get people to know us,” Fleenor said.
A combination of factors have led to a reduction in herd numbers in Tennessee and across the country, he said
“This year, there is more of a demand and lack of inventory,” Fleenor said.
In recent months, “Cattle prices are going really good, and I think this year is going to be profitable for the farmers, which hasn’t happened in couple of years,” he said.
One result of the pandemic and related supply chain issues for staples such as fuel and hay resulted in a decision by some people who raise livestock to reduce the size of their herds.
The U.S. livestock count is at its lowest level in decades, Fleenor said.
Some farms in Greene County shut down altogether in recent years, continuing a decades-long trend across the country.
Fleenor cited a drought in Texas as one example of why some farmers decided to forego raising cattle.
“In Greene County we lost a lot of farmland,” he said. “The cattle numbers are the lowest it has been since 1968.”
Other factors play into why business has gotten better at businesses like Volunteer Stockyards.
“You are seeing a big uptick about people wanting to know where their meat comes from. There’s a huge demand on local products,” he said.
Supply chain issues involving meat packers mean those who raise cattle must plan ahead to ensure processing can be done.
“They’re a year out for processing,” Fleenor said.
Volunteer Stockyards did “close to $30 million in business” in 2022, Fleenor said.
Horse auctions, along with goat and sheep auctions, also draw interest from across the region. Buyers even come from western states for the horse auctions, Fleenor said.
The owners of Volunteer Stockyards continue to make improvements.
“We’re a clean facility with fresh water for the livestock. We’ve beautified (the grounds) a little around the stockyard. The main thing is we try to have a clean facility for all the livestock,” Fleenor said.
The current price for cattle “is good for the farmers,” he said.
The outlook for 2023 is promising. Buyers “are willing to pay a premium” for quality cattle, Fleenor said.
“I would say that the producers are in the driver’s seat with the demand for quality products and quality cattle. They are in as good a position as they have been in a long, long time,” he said.
Because of market conditions, buyers and producers “are seeing a slight impact on output,” Orr said.
The cost of untaxed diesel fuel for agricultural use on farms fluctuates but remained in March almost on a par with taxed fuel. Orr is not sure why.
“Typically, it is many cents cheaper (per gallon),” he said.
The cost of corn feed has also gone up. In combination with fuel, transportation and freight costs, factors combine to make operations more expensive for farmers, partially offsetting what they receive for beef sales. Costs are passed on along the chain leading from farm to consumer, Orr said.
“We would expect the prices we receive for cattle are better,” he said.
The key to turning a profit is adding value to the product being produced. That also goes for farming operations like dairy farms.
Many are diversifying into “agrotainment,” selling products like cheese and ice cream and adding other attractions the public can participate in, such as corn mazes.
“I think for agriculture in general, that’s going to be the most useful tool. We have to look at the industry from top to bottom and look at what slots we can add,” Orr said.
Ensuring top-quality beef cattle come off the farm also maximizes revenues and profit.
“Adding value” by addressing niche markets, such as raising Texas longhorn cattle, is another way to generate profits, Orr said.
“Management is a big thing,” he said. “It’s marketing instead of selling.”
Cattle prices are cyclical, Orr said.
“We see these selloffs due to weather conditions, drought, fires out west and loss of grazing land,” he said.
A 500-pound calf sold for about $750 to $800 several years ago. The amount received is now about $1,100, Orr said. But other considerations are in play.
Feed and fuel are both about 40% more expensive. Orr said if a cattle breeder starts a herd of calves, it takes 36 months to complete the cycle that ends with the calf going to market.
“If everything works perfect, they get a payback three years from now,” he said. “Lots of things can happen. In our industry, every (item) we use we pay retail price for and when we sell the product, we sell wholesale. It becomes critical to have the highest possible value you can because I am not seeing that (retail) price.”
DNA technology is used on the farm now to engineer beef cattle with the highest sale value.
“DNA is an absolute blessing for the cattle industry,” Orr said. “It’s another tool to help people do a better job. It’s to make sure you get a (good return) on sale day.”
Orr cited figures gathered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to estimate agricultural production in Greene County in 2022.
There are 2,562 farms in the county, with the definition of farm meaning a minimum of 15 acres and a minimum of $1,500 income from the farm. There are more than 221,000 acres under cultivation.
The USDA estimated there were 63,489 head of beef and dairy cattle in Greene County in 2022. Orr said the total includes about 50,000 head of beef cattle.
About 20 dairy farms remain in Greene County.
Many people sell vegetables, fruit and other produce from stands in their front yards. An estimated 200 acres of tobacco are still grown in Greene County, a fraction of what was once a staple crop for many farmers.
Some people still have one- or two-acre plots of tobacco.
“That’s what we paid for Christmas with,” Orr said. “We’ve seen those one-acre plots disappear.”
Greene County is among the largest hemp producing counties in the state.
Agriculture “is a business but it still is a tradition to a lot of us. They farm most of their lives like their daddy and grandaddy did,” Orr said.
“To stay competitive, you’ve got to run it like a business,” Orr said.
Many people in Greene County keep beef cattle or grow crops as a sideline and work full-time jobs. Others depend on beef cattle and other types of farming.
“It’s not an easy business and you have to admire the folks who do that,” Orr said. “The industry is you paying attention to little details. Any profit there is, is in the little details.”