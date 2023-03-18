Honeybees are as critical to agriculture as sun and rain.
These tiny miracle workers pollinate at least 75% of the world’s flowering plants and 35% of crops, experts say.
This is why Leigh Ann Brink and other beekeepers like her work diligently to preserve and protect honeybees.
Brink is the owner and operator of Whirlwind Apiary, where she provides tender loving care to multiple colonies of honeybees. In return, her “girls,” as she lovingly calls her female worker bees, provide her with delicious honey and beeswax, which she sells to her customers.
Brink also serves as the president of the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association, the only organization of its kind in Greene County dedicated to apiculture — the maintenance of honeybees and hives. The group meets on the fourth Monday of each month, at 7 p.m., at the Farm Bureau building, 1431 W. Main St., in Greeneville. Anyone with questions or inquiries about the group is encouraged to email DCBAbuzz@yahoo.com or visit the Davy Crockett Beekeepers page on Facebook.
The organization is dedicated to serving as a source of education and encouragement to fellow beekeepers, especially those who are new to the art and science of apiculture.
Apiculture is treated as an agriculture practice by federal and state governments via regulation and tax codes. It provides “farmers and hobbyists with a variety of enterprises including production of beeswax, honey and other edible bee products; crop pollination services, and the sale of bees to other beekeepers,” the US Department of Agricultural notes on its beekeeping website. (The site can be accessed at https://www.nal.usda.gov/animal-health-and-welfare/beekeeping .)
This past fall, the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association partnered with the Appalachian Bee Club of East Tennessee, the Johnson County Beekeepers and the Clinch Valley Beekeepers of Claiborne County to host the first ever Upper East Tennessee Bee Conference. The event was held in October at Towering Oaks Baptist Church in Greeneville.
This year, along with its regular meetings, the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association also began a special lecture series to provide expert beekeepers a forum for sharing their knowledge and expertise with local beekeepers.
On March 25, the DCBA will host an “Advanced Beekeepers Education & Essentials School” at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road, in Greeneville.
On-site registration begins 8:30 a.m. This day-long event, focusing on second and third year beekeepers, will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.
In addition to the educational talks, the event will also feature equipment and craft vendors, food trucks and a silent auction. Door prizes will also be awarded.
“I think bees are fascinating,” Brink said. “Once I started learning more about them I became hooked.”
A single colony often consists of thousands of bees. The majority are female worker bees. There are also a few male drones and one queen bee, which can lay up to 2,500 eggs in a single day. There are also nurse bees whose role is to keep the hive clean and the colony safe.
Without honeybees, Brink noted, the majority of the fruits, vegetables and nuts grown for human consumption would not exist. Let that thought sink in for a moment.
As the worker bees go about their task of collecting pollen flower-to-flower, they are not only doing their colony a favor, but they are also providing vital help to fruit and vegetable plants.
Pollen from the male reproductive organs of the flowers will stick to the fine hairs on the bee’s body. When the bees then land on another flower, some of that pollen gets deposited onto the female reproductive organ of the flower. From there, a fruit or a vegetable begins to take shape.
So, the next time that you sink your teeth into a sweet apple, a crunchy cucumber or a juicy strawberry, you can thank a female worker bee!