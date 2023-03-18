Singer and guitarist Josh Dean, a member of the West Greene Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, performed on stage during the 2022 National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis.
He was selected to perform in the National FFA Talent Competition, according to a press release from the National FFA Organization.
Dean, a 2022 graduate and still active FFA member, is the son of Juanita Dean.
He has performed at many venues in Greene County and around the Southeast as a vocalist and guitar picker.
“FFA has given me the opportunity to develop a passion for music and been one of the best avenues for me while a student at West Greene,” Dean said. “I believe that anyone who wants to grow as a person and develop themselves into a leader should be enrolled in an agriculture class.”
Dean submitted an application along with a recorded audition. Out of the hundreds of auditions submitted, about 30 acts from throughout the country were chosen to perform during general sessions, meal functions and receptions.
Dean sold personalized T-shirts to raise funds for the trip to Indianapolis. They featured lyrics he wrote about what FFA means to him.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
Tennessee consists of more than 30,000 members state-wide who are involved in agriculture while Greene County has more than 1,100 students involved in FFA.